Hyderabad Shocker: Addicted to Online Betting, Woman Robs Brother’s House with Friends’ Help; 3 Held

Addicted to Online Betting Woman Robs Brother’s House: In a startling case of betrayal, a woman addicted to online betting apps conspired to rob her own brother’s house in Shirdi Hills, Gajularamaram, under Jagadgirigutta Police Station limits. The theft took place on the night of July 5th while the family was away in Karmanghat.

Addicted to Online Betting Woman Robs Brother’s House: House Robbed During Religious Ceremony

Subrahmanyam Sreekanth, the homeowner, had gone to his parents’ house in Karmanghat to perform a car puja. Taking advantage of his absence, the accused—his own sister—carried out the burglary along with two accomplices. The family had made it a weekly routine to visit Karmanghat, which gave the accused an opportunity to execute the plan.

Theft Planned to Settle Online Gambling Debts

Police investigations revealed that the sister, who lives with their father, had fallen into a financial crisis due to her addiction to online betting and casino apps. She had accumulated debts amounting to ₹5 lakh. In a desperate bid to repay the amount, she stole a house key from her sister-in-law’s purse and plotted the burglary with her friends, Karthik and Akhil.

12 Tolas of Gold, Silver Items and Cash Stolen

The trio broke into the house and looted 12 tolas of gold, silver ornaments, and cash. A portion of the stolen gold was pledged at Attica Gold Loan to repay her debts. The remaining valuables were traced during the investigation.

Thanks to meticulous examination of CCTV footage, the police tracked down the culprits. All three were arrested on Thursday, and the tools used in the crime were recovered and seized by the investigating team.

Swift Police Action Lauded

DCP Balanagar, K. Suresh, IPS, commended the Jagadgirigutta SHO, DI P. Narender Reddy, and the crime staff for their swift and effective investigation. The team was also rewarded for their exemplary work in cracking the case quickly.

— Assistant Commissioner of Police, Balanagar Division, Cyberabad.