Afghan Security Forces Seize Large Cache of Arms and Ammunition in Kunar and Nuristan Provinces

Kabul: Afghan security forces have uncovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nuristan, according to a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

Seized Weapons and Ammunition

The seized weapons include 49 Kalashnikovs, four rocket launchers, 29 rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), 66 hand grenades, a large number of cartridges, and bullets, among other illegally stored military equipment. The weapons were confiscated during a series of security operations in various districts across both provinces.

While the statement did not specify the exact timing of the seizure or confirm any arrests made during the operation, it highlights the ongoing efforts by Afghan forces to combat illegal weapons and ammunition in the country.

Past Seizures of Illegal Weapons

This latest operation adds to a series of successful crackdowns by Afghan security forces. On November 3, 2024, security forces in Khost Province seized a significant number of weapons, including Kalashnikovs, rocket launchers, PK machine guns, and grenades. Six individuals were arrested during the operation for possessing illegal military equipment.

Also Read: Protest in Kurram District Continues Despite Peace Agreement in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In another operation on August 20, 2023, Afghan security forces discovered and seized 140 rounds of BM1 bullets, six boxes of M24 ammunition, and explosive devices in the Jabal Saraj district of Parwan Province.

Efforts to Combat Armed Violence

Since the Taliban’s takeover in August 2021, the Afghan caretaker government has intensified efforts to stabilize the country by targeting illegal weapons and ammunition stockpiles. These operations are crucial in maintaining national security and addressing armed violence in the war-torn nation.

Ongoing Crackdown on Illegal Arms

The ongoing seizure of arms and ammunition underscores the Afghan government’s commitment to enhancing security and preventing the spread of illegal military resources across the country. These operations are part of a broader strategy to curb the influence of armed groups and restore peace in the region.

For more updates on the Afghan security situation and operations against illegal arms, follow our coverage of developments across the country.