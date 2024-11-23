AIMIM Candidate Leads in Aurangabad East in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In the ongoing Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has made a strong showing, with its candidate, Imtiaz Jaleel, leading in the Aurangabad East constituency. After the 16th round of vote counting, Jaleel is ahead with a significant margin of over 23,422 votes.

This marks a notable achievement for AIMIM, which has fielded a total of 16 candidates across various constituencies in Maharashtra this year. In the 2019 Maharashtra elections, the Hyderabad-based party, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, had won two seats—Dhule City and Malegaon Central—signaling its growing influence in the state, particularly in areas with substantial Muslim populations.

In the current 2024 polls, AIMIM has contested a range of constituencies, including key urban and semi-urban areas such as Aurangabad Central, Bhiwandi West, Karanja, Nagpur North, Byculla, and Versova in Mumbai. Other constituencies include Murtizapur (Akola), Malegaon Central, Dhule, Solapur, Mumbra-Kalwa (Thane), Nanded South, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Kurla, and Miraj (Sangli).

AIMIM’s growing footprint in Maharashtra is being closely watched, and the party’s early success in Aurangabad East indicates its increasing appeal among voters in the state. The final results of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections are still being counted, and the AIMIM’s performance in other constituencies will be crucial in determining the extent of its impact in this year’s elections.

Stay tuned for more updates as the election results unfold.