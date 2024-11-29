AIMIM Delegation Led by Akbaruddin Owaisi Submits Key Demands to Telangana BC Commission

Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, along with a delegation from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), submitted a detailed memorandum to the Telangana Backward Classes Commission on Friday, November 29. The memorandum focused on addressing the issues of backward communities in the state and proposed several measures for their upliftment.

The delegation met with B. Venkateshwara Rao, the Chairperson of the Dedicated Commission for Backward Classes, and G. Niranjan Rao, the Chairperson of the Telangana Commission for Backward Classes, to present their demands.

Also Read: Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover Inauguration Scheduled with CM Revanth Reddy

Key Demands Raised in the Memorandum

Reservation Increase: Demand to raise BC reservations in local bodies, educational institutions, and public employment to 50%, reflecting the proportion of backward communities in Telangana’s population.

Special emphasis on providing 12% reservation for socially and educationally backward Muslims, alongside maintaining 38% for BC groups (A, B, C, and D). Implementation of BC Sub-Plan: Immediate execution of the Jyotiba Phule BC Sub-Plan, allocating an annual budget of ₹20,000 crores for backward class welfare programs. Inclusion of New Castes: Expedite the pending requests for inclusion of new castes in the BC list and reclassification of existing castes within the groups. Reservation in Contracts and Nominated Positions: Legislation to provide reservations for BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities in works contracts, service contracts, and all nominated positions at the state level.

AIMIM Malakpet MLA @balala_ahmed ne media se baat karte huye bataya ki "AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi ki qiyaadat mein AIMIM Legislators ke ek wafd (delegation) ne taleemi idaaro'n aur public employment mein BC reservations ko kam az kam 50% tak izaafa karne ko lekar… pic.twitter.com/IcI132h41B — AIMIM (@aimim_national) November 29, 2024

Comparative Practices in Other States

The delegation pointed out examples from Kerala and Karnataka, where the entire Muslim community is categorized as a single group for reservations, enabling collective benefits without artificial divisions into caste groups. They urged the Telangana government to adopt a similar approach to ensure better representation and opportunities for the Muslim community.

Background and Context

The AIMIM has consistently advocated for enhanced welfare measures for backward communities in Telangana. The memorandum highlighted the urgency of addressing inequalities and implementing promised reforms under the Congress government.

Appeal to the BC Commission

The AIMIM delegation emphasized the need for swift and actionable recommendations from the BC Commission to the Telangana government. They requested concrete steps to ensure effective implementation of welfare measures and address longstanding grievances of backward communities.

The memorandum’s submission is seen as part of AIMIM’s continued efforts to ensure equitable development and representation for Telangana’s backward communities.