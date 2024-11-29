Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover Inauguration Scheduled with CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is set to inaugurate the much-anticipated Aramghar-Zoo Park Flyover on Sunday, December 3, 2024. The 4.04-kilometer-long, six-lane, bi-directional flyover is Hyderabad’s second-longest, designed to significantly improve traffic flow and enhance connectivity in the city’s southern corridor.

Key Highlights of the Flyover

Length: 4.04 kilometers

4.04 kilometers Design: Six-lane, bi-directional

Six-lane, bi-directional Route: Connects Aramghar Junction to Nehru Zoological Park

Connects Aramghar Junction to Nehru Zoological Park Project Initiative: Part of the state’s infrastructure development under the Prajapalana Vijayotsavalu initiative

The project aims to decongest some of the city’s busiest routes, reduce travel time, and provide seamless connectivity for commuters traveling between key locations in Hyderabad.

Boost to Infrastructure

The Aramghar-Zoo Park Flyover is a strategic step toward accommodating the rapid urbanization and increasing vehicular traffic in Hyderabad. It is expected to:

Relieve pressure on existing road networks.

Provide smoother access to Nehru Zoological Park and surrounding areas.

Enhance transit for daily commuters and tourists alike.

Recent Developments

Ahead of the inauguration, the Telangana government has taken measures to clear encroachments and expand adjoining roads in areas such as Tadbun, ensuring the flyover integrates seamlessly with the existing infrastructure. A recent demolition drive was carried out to widen roads beneath the flyover, further improving traffic management in the region.

Public Anticipation

The flyover’s inauguration is eagerly awaited by residents and commuters who have long faced congestion on this route. It is expected to provide a significant boost to Hyderabad’s reputation as a city with world-class infrastructure.

The inauguration ceremony on December 3 will see participation from government officials, local leaders, and members of the public, marking yet another milestone in Telangana’s urban development efforts.