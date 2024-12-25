Is AIMIM Fielding Shahrukh Pathan, 2020 Riots Accused in Delhi Elections?

PoliticsHyderabad

Mohammed Yousuf25 December 2024 - 19:22
Ahead of the 2024 Delhi Assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi‘s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) is reportedly planning to field Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots as a candidate from the Seelampur constituency. Sources indicate that the party is eyeing the Muslim vote in the national capital as part of its election strategy.

Shahrukh Pathan’s Involvement in 2020 Riots

Shahrukh Pathan gained significant media attention when a photo of him brandishing a gun during the 2020 North-East Delhi riots went viral. He was later arrested for his involvement in the violence and has since remained in jail. AIMIM leaders consider him a potential candidate for the upcoming Delhi elections despite his arrest.

AIMIM Leadership’s Meeting with Pathan’s Family

On December 23, 2023, Shoaib Jamei, the president of AIMIM’s Delhi unit, met with Shahrukh Pathan’s family. During the meeting, the delegation discussed legal aid and support for Pathan’s case. Jamei expressed that this initiative was aimed at securing justice for families whose children have been incarcerated without trial. The AIMIM president also shared on social media that Pathan’s mother blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for her son’s predicament and vowed never to forget it.

Shahrukh Pathan is currently incarcerated, and in October 2023, the Delhi High Court denied him bail. His case continues to attract attention, with his supporters alleging political bias in the legal proceedings.

AIMIM’s Political Strategy in Delhi

AIMIM’s possible move to field Shahrukh Pathan as a candidate in Seelampur reflects the party’s strategic focus on consolidating the Muslim vote bank in Delhi. AIMIM has been attempting to gain a foothold in the national capital, and the party’s engagement with Pathan’s case is part of its broader campaign for justice for riot-accused individuals.

Pathan’s Future in Delhi Politics

While the final decision regarding Shahrukh Pathan’s candidacy will depend on further discussions and developments, his potential entry into the political arena signals a significant shift in Delhi’s political landscape. The coming months will be crucial as the 2024 Delhi Assembly elections draw nearer.

Political parties explore various strategies to secure votes as the Delhi elections approach. AIMIM is considering Shahrukh Pathan as a candidate, potentially stirring controversy. With legal battles and accusations surrounding him, Pathan’s potential candidacy will likely become a focal point in the upcoming election campaigns.

