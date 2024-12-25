AIMIM Leaders Hold Key Meetings in Hyderabad to Plan for Bihar Election Campaign

In a recent development, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) National President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi is set to visit Bihar in the near future.

The announcement comes following a key meeting between Owaisi and AIMIM Bihar Pradesh President and Amour MLA, Akhtarul Iman. The meeting, which took place at the party’s central office, Darussalam, in Hyderabad, was focused on strengthening the party’s position in the state ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

AIMIM Bihar General Secretary Aftab Ahmed and AIMIM National Spokesperson Aadil Hasan were also present at the meeting. The discussions revolved around strategies to further consolidate the party’s base in Bihar, with a particular emphasis on expanding its influence in the upcoming elections.

Barrister Owaisi’s visit is being viewed as a significant move to boost the party’s outreach and support in the region. His involvement in strengthening the party’s presence in Bihar reflects AIMIM’s ongoing efforts to make inroads into the state’s political landscape, especially among the Muslim and backward communities.

The upcoming visit and the ongoing preparations indicate that AIMIM is gearing up for a more active role in the political arena of Bihar in the run-up to the elections.