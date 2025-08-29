Hyderabad

AIMIM Urges Decoration of Mosques, Dargahs for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf29 August 2025 - 19:19
Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and members of the Markazji Milad Zulus Committee, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy here on Friday.

They urged him to take measures to adorn ancient mosques and dargahs in celebration of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi and to ensure the provision of free electricity.

Additionally, the Committee members asked the Chief Minister for approval to hold demonstrations throughout Telangana on September 14.

