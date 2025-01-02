Air India Makes History with In-Flight Wi-Fi Connectivity on Domestic Routes

Air India makes history by becoming the first Indian airline to offer in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity on domestic routes, providing passengers with complimentary internet access on select aircraft starting January 1, 2025.

Air India, India’s flagship global airline, has made history by becoming the first Indian airline to offer in-flight Wi-Fi connectivity on domestic routes. Starting January 1, 2025, passengers traveling on select Air India aircraft can now enjoy complimentary internet access during their flights, making Connectivity in the skies a reality for Indian travelers.

Aircraft Equipped for Wi-Fi Service

The Wi-Fi service is available on specific Air India aircraft, including the Airbus A350, Boeing 787-9, and select Airbus A321neo models. This move enhances the travel experience for both leisure and business passengers and introduces a new era of Connectivity in Indian aviation.

Enhancing the Travel Experience

Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India, highlighted the importance of Connectivity in modern travel. “Connectivity is now an integral part of modern travel. For some, it is about the convenience and comfort of real-time sharing, while for others, it is about greater productivity and efficiency,” said Dogra. He further stated, “Whatever be one’s purpose, we are confident that our guests will appreciate having the option of connecting to the web and enjoy the new Air India experience on board these aircraft.”

The Wi-Fi service allows passengers to browse the Internet, use social media, work, or stay in touch with family and friends, making it a valuable addition to the overall journey.

Compatibility and Accessibility

The Wi-Fi service is designed to work seamlessly with multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops, running both iOS and Android operating systems. Passengers are allowed to connect multiple devices simultaneously, ensuring uninterrupted Internet access throughout the flight.

A Successful Pilot Program and Domestic Rollout

This domestic rollout follows a successful pilot program on Air India’s international flights, with destinations including New York, London, Paris, and Singapore. The complimentary Wi-Fi service will remain free for an introductory period on domestic flights, allowing travelers to experience the service without additional charges.

As part of its long-term plan, Air India intends to expand the Wi-Fi service across its entire fleet, bringing the benefits of in-flight Connectivity to even more passengers on both domestic and international routes.

How to Connect

Accessing Wi-Fi on Air India flights is simple:

Enable Wi-Fi on your device. Select the ‘Air India Wi-Fi’ network. Enter your PNR and last name on the Air India portal. Enjoy complimentary internet access.

While the service is subject to factors like satellite connectivity and government regulations, Air India’s commitment to enhancing the passenger experience is evident.

Setting New Standards in Indian Aviation

With this groundbreaking move, Air India has set a new benchmark in Indian aviation, reaffirming its dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. Whether for business, leisure, or staying connected with loved ones, passengers can now enjoy seamless internet access at 35,000 feet.

As Air India continues enhancing its in-flight services, this pioneering initiative promises to change how travelers experience air travel in India, making it easier than ever to stay connected, even while soaring above the clouds.

Wi-Fi Technology: A Global Connectivity Solution

Wi-Fi is a family of wireless network protocols based on the IEEE 802.11 standards, widely used for local area networking and providing Internet access. It enables nearby digital devices to exchange data through radio waves, making it an essential technology for home and small office networks. Wi-Fi is commonly available through wireless routers and access points in public places such as coffee shops, restaurants, hotels, libraries, and airports. The Wi-Fi Alliance, a group of over 800 companies worldwide, oversees the certification of Wi-Fi devices, ensuring they meet interoperability standards. Devices that do not meet these standards are called WLANs and may not be fully compatible with Wi-Fi-certified devices.

Wi-Fi typically operates on the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and newer 6 GHz radio bands, each with different ranges and speeds. It works well with its wired counterpart, Ethernet, and allows devices to connect wirelessly to access points, other devices, and the Internet. The range of Wi-Fi access points varies, with indoor coverage typically around 20 meters (66 feet) and outdoor coverage extending to up to 150 meters (490 feet) in ideal conditions. Over the years, Wi-Fi technology has evolved, and modern versions can achieve impressive speeds, with some reaching up to 9.6 Gbit/s in close-range connections. Despite obstacles like walls or appliances affecting the range, Wi-Fi remains the most widely used wireless networking technology globally, with billions of Wi-Fi-enabled devices shipped yearly.

Air India: A Major Player in Indian and Global Aviation

Air India, the flag carrier of India, is headquartered in Gurugram and operates its central hub at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, with secondary hubs at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Owned by Air India Limited, a Tata Group subsidiary and Singapore Airlines subsidiary, the airline serves 102 domestic and international destinations as of November 2024. Air India operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft and ranks as the second-largest airline in India in terms of passengers carried, following IndiGo. In addition to its extensive flight network, Air India is a member of the Star Alliance, joining the prestigious global network on July 11, 2014.

Founded in 1932 as Tata Airlines by J.R.D. Tata, the airline, began with the pioneering flight carrying air mail from Karachi to Bombay (now Mumbai) in a single engine de Havilland Puss Moth. After nationalisation in 1953, the airline was renamed Air India and continued to grow, becoming the first Asian airline to induct a jet aircraft, the Boeing 707, in 1960. Despite challenges such as financial losses after merging with Indian Airlines in 2006 and failed privatisation attempts, Air India was successfully privatised again in 2022 when ownership returned to the Tata Group after 69 years of government control. In addition to its mainline operations, Air India also operates through its subsidiary, Air India Express, covering domestic and regional routes with narrow-body aircraft like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 while utilising wide-body aircraft like the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 for long-haul international flights.