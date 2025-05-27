Airtel Launches New All-in-One OTT Entertainment Plans for Prepaid Users

The competition between telecom giants Airtel and Jio has now intensified in the OTT entertainment space. In a major move to capture the content-hungry market, Bharti Airtel has introduced a brand-new All-in-One OTT entertainment pack for its prepaid customers.

🔹 What’s in the Pack?

As per the announcement made on May 27, Airtel is offering access to over 25 OTT platforms under one single affordable plan. This includes some of the biggest names in the streaming world like:

Netflix (Basic Subscription)

Disney+ Hotstar

ZEE5

Airtel Xstream Play Premium

…and many more.

All of this is available at a starting price of just ₹279 per month.

🔹 Value That’s Hard to Beat

According to Airtel, the combined value of these subscriptions, if purchased individually, would cost users around ₹750 or more. With this new bundle, users get an all-access pass to premium content at a fraction of the cost.

This move is seen as a direct response to Jio’s growing content offerings and is expected to fuel the OTT war even further in India’s digital entertainment space.