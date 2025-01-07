Ajit Pawar Defends Dhananjay Munde Amid Resignation Demands: Investigations Must Conclude First

Mumbai: Amid mounting calls for the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde following the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar clarified on Monday that no action will be taken until the ongoing investigations name any individuals.

Ajit Pawar’s Stand: Wait for Investigation Results

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar emphasized that the party would await the outcomes of three separate investigations — SIT, judicial, and CID probes — before taking any action. “Let these agencies complete their investigations. If the probe names anyone, then there will be action,” said Pawar.

Pawar’s comments came after a meeting with Praful Patel, the NCP’s National Working President, and Dhananjay Munde, who is also the State Food and Civil Supply Minister. Later, Pawar held discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about the growing political tensions and calls for Munde’s resignation.

Dhananjay Munde’s Response: No Intent to Resign

Dhananjay Munde, after his meeting with Ajit Pawar, hinted that he had no intention of stepping down. He stated that the party leadership had not sought his resignation and that the issue was not discussed during his conversation with Pawar.

“During my meeting with Ajit Pawar, I wished him a happy New Year and briefed him about the activities of my department. The topic of Santosh Deshmukh’s killing or the demand for my resignation did not arise,” Munde said.

Munde also asserted his support for a thorough investigation, stating, “I have been demanding stern action against those involved in the killing of Santosh Deshmukh. However, I cannot stop those who are demanding my resignation.”

NCP’s Internal Reactions: Support for Munde

Veteran NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal defended Munde, arguing that calls for his resignation were premature. Bhujbal, who was recently denied a cabinet berth, said, “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured a thorough investigation. Why demand Munde’s resignation before anything conclusive comes out? If anyone has evidence, they should present it to the police. Until the investigation concludes, this demand is unwarranted.”

Political Backlash: All-Party Delegation Pushes for Action

Despite the NCP’s stance, an all-party delegation urged Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan to demand Munde’s resignation. The delegation claimed that Munde’s continued presence in the Cabinet could interfere with the investigation into Santosh Deshmukh’s murder.

The delegation’s representation included the following demands:

Immediate registration of a murder case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 103 against Walmik Karad, alleged mastermind of the kidnapping, extortion, and murder case. Fast-tracking of the case to ensure swift justice. Accountability for law enforcement officials accused of negligence. Measures to restore public confidence and curb hooliganism in Beed district.

BJP’s Criticism: Suresh Dhas Takes Aim at Munde

BJP legislator Suresh Dhas intensified the criticism against Munde, drawing ire from Ajit Pawar, who expressed displeasure over Dhas’ statements. Pawar argued that such remarks were unwarranted and only served to escalate political tensions.

The Broader Impact: Public Safety Concerns in Beed District

The brutal killing of Santosh Deshmukh has sparked widespread concerns about law and order in Beed district. The all-party delegation highlighted the need for systemic reforms to strengthen the rule of law and ensure the safety of residents.

Public sentiment in the district has been on edge, with many residents expressing fears over rising extortion and hooliganism. The delegation’s call for swift and transparent action reflects the urgency to address these issues.