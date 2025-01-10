Ajith Kumar: No Film Commitments Until Racing Season Ends

Chennai: Actor Ajith Kumar has announced that he will not be signing any films during the racing season and will focus on his motorsport endeavors. He shared that he plans to act in films only between October and March, before the racing season commences.

Focus on Motorsports

Ajith, currently in Dubai for the 24H Dubai 2025 competition with his team, Ajith Kumar Racing, spoke to a television channel about balancing his acting career and passion for racing.

When asked if his film contracts include provisions for his racing pursuits, Ajith said:

“No, I don’t need to be told what to do or what not to do. For now, as I plan to pursue motorsports not just as a driver but as a team owner as well, I won’t be signing films until the racing season is on. Between October and March, before the racing season starts, I will act in films. This ensures no one is worried, and I can give my all during races.”

The Thrill of 24H Dubai

When asked about the 24H Dubai 2025 and what drew him to the event, Ajith explained:

“In the formats I have been racing, they have mostly been sprinting races. The 24H Dubai is a team sport involving one car with multiple drivers. It’s not just about you; it’s about the car and the equipment. You save the equipment for your co-drivers. It’s truly a team effort.”

Preparations Amid Challenges

Despite a car crash during a practice session on Tuesday that left his vehicle badly damaged, Ajith continued preparations unfazed. On Wednesday, he practiced driver change drills and focused on improving pitstop strategies and efficiency.

Ajith Kumar Racing, his team, will compete in the Porsche 992 class, alongside teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. Notably, Fabian Duffieux took over as the team manager in December 2024.

A Milestone in Racing

The 24H Dubai 2025 marks a significant milestone for Ajith Kumar as it is his team’s competitive debut in the world of endurance racing. The campaign will be supported by Bas Koeten Racing, which serves as the team’s technical and logistical partner.

This event symbolizes Ajith’s commitment to motorsports and his ambition to excel as both a driver and a team owner.