Akbar Owaisi Asserts Party’s Independence Amid “B-Team” Allegations: “All Snakes Dance to My Tune”

In a recent address at an Eid Milap event in Hyderabad’s Yakutpura area, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi responded to allegations of his party being the “B-team” of the BJP with characteristic flair.

Dismissing the claims, Owaisi boldly proclaimed that the AIMIM would steadfastly maintain its position, likening his political journey to living among “poisonous snakes.”

“Some are saying the AIMIM is with that team, some are saying that it is with the other team. But what I’d like to say is that the AIMIM will remain standing where it has always been,” remarked Akbaruddin Owaisi, asserting the party’s commitment to its principles.

Drawing on his metaphor, Owaisi described himself as a “snake charmer,” confident in his ability to navigate the complexities of politics. “I am such a snake charmer that all these snakes dance to my tunes. We have the skill to identify which snake is more poisonous,” he declared.

Amidst his defiant rhetoric, Owaisi expressed concerns about the uncertainties of the future, citing potential threats to his and his brother, Asaduddin Owaisi’s, safety. “I don’t know how I will die, or if someone will kill me by giving me poison in jail… We are not afraid and do not care, but look how the situation is?” he reflected.

These statements from Akbaruddin Owaisi come in the wake of heightened tensions and alleged threats against his brother, Asaduddin Owaisi, following his meeting with the family of late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari on April 1. Asaduddin Owaisi had previously called attention to these threats, urging the Election Commission of India to monitor threatening social media posts related to the matter.

In the face of adversity and political scrutiny, the Owaisi brothers remain steadfast in their resolve, asserting their independence and determination to navigate the political landscape of India.