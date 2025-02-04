Akhilesh Yadav Slams Government Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the government on Wednesday, accusing it of concealing the true death toll from the recent Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj.

He demanded that the actual number of casualties be made public and called for punitive action against officials allegedly involved in a cover-up.

Akhilesh Yadav Questions Government’s Transparency

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address, Yadav claimed that the government was deliberately suppressing information about the tragic stampede that occurred on Mauni Amavasya, one of the biggest Amrit Snans of the Maha Kumbh.

According to reports, the disaster resulted in the deaths of around 30 devotees and left more than 60 injured.

However, Yadav alleged that the actual number of deaths was much higher and that the government was intentionally hiding the figures to avoid accountability.

“The government is freely presenting Budget figures but refuses to disclose the actual death toll at Maha Kumbh. I demand that the real numbers be shared with the Parliament and that an all-party meeting be convened to discuss this tragic incident in Prayagraj,” he asserted.

SP Chief Demands Army’s Intervention in Disaster Management

Raising concerns over poor disaster management and safety arrangements, Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the Army take over the disaster management operations at Maha Kumbh to prevent such tragedies in the future.

He urged the government to provide detailed data in Parliament, including:

Exact number of deaths and injuries

Availability of doctors and emergency medical aid

Stock of medicines and medical infrastructure

Status of food, water, and transport facilities

Allegations of Government Negligence and Cover-Up

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also criticized the state administration, alleging that it was more focused on publicity campaigns than ensuring public safety.

He accused authorities of engaging in a deliberate cover-up and demanded strict legal action against those responsible for suppressing the truth.

“This is a crime. If there was no wrongdoing, then why were the real figures hidden, erased, and manipulated?” he questioned.

The Samajwadi Party MPs had earlier alleged that dead bodies were secretly buried or disposed of in the river to minimize the scale of the disaster.

Opposition Demands Investigation and Accountability

With opposition leaders demanding an independent investigation into the Maha Kumbh tragedy, pressure is mounting on the state and central government to respond.

As public outrage grows, the demand for transparency, accountability, and better safety measures at future religious gatherings has gained momentum.

With political tensions escalating, all eyes are now on the government’s response to Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations and the broader concerns raised over event mismanagement and public safety.