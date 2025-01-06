Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal Enjoy Winter Sun During ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Shoot in Jaipur

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal are currently shooting for their upcoming film Bhoot Bangla in Jaipur, where they took a moment to enjoy the winter sun. The duo, known for their remarkable on-screen chemistry, shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their time on set, giving fans a sneak peek into their relaxed moments during the shoot.

Paresh Rawal Shares Behind-the-Scenes Picture with Akshay Kumar

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share a picture of Akshay Kumar soaking up the winter sun while shirtless. The post features both actors enjoying the sunny weather, with Rawal captioning the image, “A Shining star enjoying Winter Sun at Jaipur with Mr. FIT @akshaykumar on the shoot of Bhoot Bangla!”

Akshay Kumar, in turn, re-shared the post, expressing his excitement for the day’s shoot. “It is an amazing day on set… good weather and great company!” Akshay remarked, highlighting the positive atmosphere on set.

Fan Reactions to Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s Bond

Fans were quick to react to the post, flooding the comment section with messages of excitement and admiration for both actors. Comments like “We are eagerly waiting for it sir! I have great hopes from you this time,” “Sir, I truly admire your dedication to your work and your health,” and “Can’t wait to see both of you together in Bhoot Bangla,” reflect the anticipation surrounding the movie.

Shooting Locations and Star Cast of ‘Bhoot Bangla’

Before heading to Jaipur, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal had completed the Mumbai schedule of the film. The star-studded cast of Bhoot Bangla also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Govardhan Asrani in key roles, further raising excitement among moviegoers.

The film is being produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films. The story has been penned by Akash A Kaushik, while Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan have contributed to the screenplay. Fans can look forward to the movie’s theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

Akshay Kumar’s Busy Year Ahead

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for a busy year, with multiple releases lined up, including Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Welcome to the Jungle, Housefull 5, and Hera Pheri 3. In addition to Bhoot Bangla, Akshay will once again team up with Paresh Rawal in the highly-anticipated Hera Pheri 3.

Stay tuned for more updates on Akshay Kumar’s upcoming projects and the latest in Bollywood news.