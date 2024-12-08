Al-Assad Family has Ruled Syria for Over 50 Years

Damascus: The Assad family’s grip on power in Syria, which lasted for over five decades, has finally come to an end. Bashar al-Assad, who inherited the presidency from his powerful military father Hafez al-Assad, fled the country after rebels captured Damascus. Assad’s father ruled Syria from 1971 until his death in June 2000. Following his father’s death, Bashar, a former medical student, ascended to the presidency, becoming the head of the Ba’ath Party and the commander-in-chief of the Syrian military in July 2000.

Over the next decade, Bashar al-Assad’s government faced mounting opposition. In 2011, following widespread protests inspired by the Arab Spring, Syrians took to the streets demanding democratic reforms. In response, Assad launched a violent crackdown, which escalated into a civil war. As protests grew and turned into an armed rebellion, Assad labeled most opposition forces as “terrorists” and intensified his military response, eventually leading to a brutal civil war that claimed the lives of millions of Syrians.

Despite never fully winning the war, Assad clung to power with the support of his loyal followers, including Syria’s Alawite minority and international allies, most notably Russia and Iran. His government organized elections in regions under its control, but these were widely dismissed as undemocratic by many critics.

Key Events in Bashar al-Assad’s Reign:

2011: Protests in Damascus and Daraa led to violent suppression, igniting an armed rebellion.

Protests in Damascus and Daraa led to violent suppression, igniting an armed rebellion. 2012: Intense fighting in Aleppo marked a significant phase in the conflict, with the city falling under rebel control before being recaptured by the Syrian army in 2016.

Intense fighting in Aleppo marked a significant phase in the conflict, with the city falling under rebel control before being recaptured by the Syrian army in 2016. 2013: A chemical weapons attack in Ghouta led to international condemnation and Syria agreeing to destroy its chemical stockpile.

A chemical weapons attack in Ghouta led to international condemnation and Syria agreeing to destroy its chemical stockpile. 2014: The rise of ISIS resulted in the group’s declaration of a caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq. Raqqa became their stronghold until 2019.

The rise of ISIS resulted in the group’s declaration of a caliphate in parts of Syria and Iraq. Raqqa became their stronghold until 2019. 2015: Russia intervened in the conflict, offering military support to Assad’s forces, which significantly shifted the course of the war.

Russia intervened in the conflict, offering military support to Assad’s forces, which significantly shifted the course of the war. 2017: The U.S. launched missile strikes in response to a chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, marking the first direct U.S. military action against Assad’s forces.

The U.S. launched missile strikes in response to a chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, marking the first direct U.S. military action against Assad’s forces. 2024: After several years of relative stasis, rebels began advancing from Idlib, capturing key cities, and ultimately seizing Damascus.

The Fall of Damascus:

As rebels entered Damascus, citizens gathered in the central square, waving flags and chanting slogans of freedom. Witnesses reported seeing thousands of people, both on foot and in vehicles, celebrating the end of Assad’s rule. Rebel forces declared that Damascus was now free from Assad’s oppressive regime, and it was a moment of both liberation and historical significance.

According to reports from Reuters, military commanders in Syria confirmed that Assad had left the capital for an unknown destination, with no signs of military deployment in the city. Syrian rebels declared that Damascus was “now free from Assad,” marking the fall of one of the most enduring authoritarian regimes in the Middle East.

International Reactions:

The collapse of Assad’s regime has been met with both celebration and caution. Rebel leaders have promised to maintain order and avoid widespread violence, with some groups stressing the importance of preventing further civilian casualties. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely, as the future of Syria remains uncertain.

The flight of Bashar al-Assad marks a dramatic shift in Syria’s political landscape, but the country’s future remains uncertain as rebel factions seek to establish control and rebuild a nation torn apart by years of war.