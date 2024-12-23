Allu Arjun Summoned by Police in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Hyderabad: In a significant development in the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, Tollywood actor Allu Arjun has been issued a notice by the Chikkadpally police. He has been asked to appear for questioning on Tuesday at 11 AM. The police intend to interrogate the actor regarding the stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4, which tragically claimed the life of a woman and left her son severely injured.

The case has taken a legal turn as Allu Arjun, along with several others, has been named as an accused. He has been listed as Accused No. 11 (A11) in the case. Earlier, on December 13, the Task Force police arrested Allu Arjun. He was subsequently produced before the Nampally court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Also Read: Malaysia Extends 30-Day Visa-Free Travel for Indians: Key Details

Following his arrest, Allu Arjun’s legal team moved the High Court for relief. After nearly two hours of deliberation, the High Court granted him interim bail, stating, “Being an actor does not justify wrongful accusations. We cannot deny him the rights available to any citizen.” While the court expressed sorrow over the loss of life in the incident, it emphasized the actor’s right to live and ordered his immediate release. However, due to procedural delays, Allu Arjun, who had been shifted to Chanchalguda Jail, was released only the next morning at 6 AM.

The stampede at Sandhya Theatre has sparked significant political and public debates over the past two days. Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy criticized Allu Arjun and other industry figures during a session in the Assembly. In response, Allu Arjun, while refraining from directly mentioning the CM, dismissed the allegations against him during a press meet, describing them as attacks on his character.

Following his statements, Congress leaders, including several ministers, sharply criticized him, while Youth Congress members staged a protest outside Allu Arjun’s residence. Adding to the tension, police released videos related to the incident.

The issuance of fresh notices to Allu Arjun by the Chikkadpally police has reignited discussions surrounding the case, leaving many speculating about the direction it will take next.