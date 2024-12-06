Entertainment

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ earns Rs 164 crore on opening day

Allu Arjun's "Pushpa 2: The Rule" made a blockbuster start at the box office, earning Rs 164.25 crore net on its opening day, said trade website Sacnilk.

Fouzia Farhana6 December 2024 - 18:38
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' earns Rs 164 crore on opening day
Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' earns Rs 164 crore on opening day

New Delhi: Allu Arjun’s “Pushpa 2: The Rule” made a blockbuster start at the box office, earning Rs 164.25 crore net on its opening day, said trade website Sacnilk.

The film, a sequel to 2021’s Telugu blockbuster “Pushpa: The Rise”, was released in theatres across the country and in the overseas markets on Thursday.

According to Sacnilk, “Pushpa 2: The Rule” earned over Rs 164.25 crore India net on its first day for all languages.

In the sequel, Arjun returns as labourer-turned-sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

Also Read: For Nakash Aziz returning to ‘Pushpa’ universe is a homecoming

Production banner Mythri Movie Makers, which has bankrolled the film, is yet to share its official box office figures.

However, in a post on X, the studio said the Hindi version of “Pushpa 2” has created history after it earned Rs 72 crore net on day one.

“HISTORY MADE in INDIAN CINEMA. #Pushpa2TheRule is HIGHEST DAY 1 OPENING HINDI FILM EVER with a Nett of 72 CRORES,” Mythri Movie Makers posted.

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” is directed by Sukumar. The trailer of the sequel was unveiled on November 17 at Patna’s jam-packed Gandhi Maidan.

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana6 December 2024 - 18:38

Related Articles

Kapil Sharma reveals the lesser-known talent of Rekha

Kapil Sharma reveals the lesser-known talent of Rekha

6 December 2024 - 19:03
Kareena Kapoor Khan says for a film to work, it has to create magic

Kareena Kapoor Khan says for a film to work, it has to create magic

6 December 2024 - 18:53
Zeenat Aman looks forward to year-end with hilarious memes featuring herself

Zeenat Aman looks forward to year-end with hilarious memes featuring herself

6 December 2024 - 17:55
Teaser of Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’ blends action, powerful narrative

Teaser of Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’ blends action, powerful narrative

6 December 2024 - 16:21
Back to top button