Ambitus Schools Celebrate “Ambileap” Annual Sports Day with Enthusiasm and Spirit Across Two Campuses

Hyderabad: The Ambitus Schools recently celebrated their annual Sports Day, “Ambileap,” across two vibrant campuses—Ambitus Kinder World in Gachibowli and Ambitus World School in Bowrampet. The event, which brought together young learners, parents, and staff, was an unforgettable display of athleticism, teamwork, and holistic wellness, showcasing the core values of sportsmanship, resilience, and community spirit.

Ambileap 2024: A Celebration of Fitness and Teamwork

The energetic atmosphere at Ambitus Kinder World, Gachibowli, was filled with the enthusiasm of young learners from the Cambridge Early Learning Centre. The day’s events included synchronized drills, gymnastics displays, and theme-based races, all designed to engage the children’s kinesthetic skills. The day was marked by inspiring speeches and appearances from notable guests.

Chief Guest Kavya Shah, a renowned roller-skating champion, addressed the gathering, emphasizing the power of resilience and persistence in sports. Meanwhile, Ms. Anjali Dange, Founder of the Starlite Wellness Centre, spoke about the importance of nutrition and holistic wellness, encouraging parents to support their children’s unique learning and developmental paths.

The joyous atmosphere reached its peak as young sports stars received medals and certificates, celebrating their individual and team achievements and embodying the true spirit of the day.

Ambitus World School Bowrampet: A Grand Sports Day Celebration

Simultaneously, Ambitus World School in Bowrampet hosted a spectacular sports day with a grand march-past and captivating cultural performances, including welcome dances and pyramid formations. The event, which focused on physical activity and wellness, featured a range of competitive sports events, including soccer, basketball, taekwondo, cricket, skating, tennis, badminton, athletics, and swimming, all celebrated under the banner of Ambileap.

The event was inaugurated by Mr. P S Santosh, an International Basketball Federation Coach, who led the students in an oath promoting the values of physical fitness, mental development, and self-confidence through sports. In his speech, Vice Chairman Mr. T. Pandu Ranga Chary encouraged participants to uphold the principles of sportsmanship in all aspects of their lives.

Celebrating Achievements and Sportsmanship

The closing ceremony at Ambitus World School recognized the outstanding performances of students from the Geo and Aqua houses, who secured first and second positions in the overall championship. Awards and certificates were presented by school leadership, including Vice Chairman Mr. T. Pandu Ranga Chary, Academic Head Dr. Anubhuti Shukla, Principal Ms. Sujata Harikrishnan, and Vice Principal Dr. Bhargavi Moturi.

Principal Sujata Harikrishnan also presented the annual report, highlighting the importance of sports in the students’ development. Dr. Bhargavi Moturi, Vice Principal, expressed gratitude to all the parents, teachers, and staff who helped make the day a success.

Promoting Wellness and Physical Activity for All

The Ambileap event was more than just a day of competition—it was a celebration of the holistic development of students through sports, physical fitness, and teamwork. Both schools emphasized that fitness and wellness should be part of every child’s education, fostering not only physical strength but also mental resilience and personal growth.

As Ambitus Schools continue to focus on well-rounded education, the Sports Day event remains a key platform for encouraging students to lead active, healthy lives, and develop essential life skills.

