Ambulance Theft in Hyderabad Ends in High-Speed Chase and Arrest

A dramatic incident unfolded on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as police pursued a thief who had stolen a 108 ambulance in Hayatnagar.

Mohammed Yousuf7 December 2024 - 13:11
Hyderabad: A dramatic incident unfolded on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as police pursued a thief who had stolen a 108 ambulance in Hayatnagar. The daring chase, reminiscent of a movie scene, ended near Suryapet with the thief’s arrest.

The incident came to light after a video of the ambulance theft went viral on social media. According to the police, the thief fled with the emergency vehicle, prompting an immediate response. Officers swiftly coordinated and intercepted the vehicle after a high-speed chase on the busy highway.

The timely action by the police ensured the recovery of the stolen ambulance and the apprehension of the suspect, bringing the dramatic incident to a close. Investigations are underway to ascertain the motive behind the theft.

