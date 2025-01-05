Watch: Anchor’s Slip-Up Turns Awkward: Introduces CM Revanth Reddy as Kiran Kumar, Leaves Stunned Everyone

Watch the awkward moment when an anchor mistakenly introduces Telangana CM Revanth Reddy as “Kiran Kumar” at the World Telugu Federation event, leaving the audience in shock. Watch the video of the slip-up.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy faced an awkward situation at the World Telugu Federation event on Sunday when the anchor, actor Bala Aditya, mistakenly called him “Kiran Kumar” instead of his actual name.

Anchor’s Slip-Up Causes Embarrassment

As Revanth Reddy entered the venue and took his seat, the anchor introduced him by saying, “Sri Kiran Kumar, the Chief Minister of Telangana, has arrived.” The mistake was immediately noticed, and Bala Aditya quickly apologized and corrected himself, calling the Chief Minister by his right name.

Social Media Reacts to the Incident

Though the slip-up was corrected promptly, the incident quickly spread on social media. Many netizens recalled the earlier controversy involving Tollywood actor Allu Arjun, who had also failed to remember Revanth Reddy’s name during a Pushpa-2 promotional event. This earlier mistake had sparked a political uproar, with Revanth Reddy criticizing the actor in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, especially following the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre.

BRS leader Manne Krishank shared a video of the slip-up on X (formerly Twitter), commenting, “Can’t blame people for not seeing a Chief Minister in Revanth. One has to live up to their chair and maintain the dignity to be remembered.” His remarks resonated with many who remembered the Allu Arjun incident and questioned whether Bala Aditya would face similar consequences for his error.

In a shocking incident an anchor at the World Telugu Federation forgets Telangana CM @revanth_anumula 's name and addressed him as Kiran Kumar, who was the last CM of United AP. pic.twitter.com/guiuNF0dxr — SS Sagar (@SSsagarHyd) January 5, 2025

Speculation About Consequences for the Anchor

The incident has sparked a wider conversation on social media about the importance of respecting public figures and maintaining decorum. Many are now speculating whether Bala Aditya will be subject to the same backlash faced by Allu Arjun last year for a similar mistake.

Despite the embarrassing mix-up, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy appeared unfazed and maintained his composure throughout the event. There were no further public remarks made regarding the incident, but the ongoing discussion on social media continues to draw attention to the mix-up.