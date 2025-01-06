Andhra CM Naidu Highlights Falling Birthrates, Urges Discussion on Population Management

Kuppam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday raised concerns about falling birthrates and urged the country to avoid the mistakes made by nations like South Korea and Japan, where birthrates have significantly dropped.

Naidu emphasized that the issue of declining birthrates should become a topic of discussion in every household, starting tomorrow. He pointed out that Kuppam, his constituency, has witnessed a decline in its birthrate, which now stands at 1.5, well below the ideal rate of two.

India Must Avoid Repeating Other Countries’ Mistakes

“We should not repeat the mistakes committed by other countries and be careful,” Naidu said during the unveiling of the Kuppam Vision-2029 document in Chittoor district, aimed at all-round development of the constituency. He further compared the situation in Kuppam to countries like South Korea, where the birthrate has plummeted to 0.9, and Japan, which faces even bigger challenges due to its aging population.

Call for Family and Societal Responsibility

The Chief Minister also addressed the mindset of some couples who are hesitant to have children due to financial concerns. He questioned, “Had your parents thought like that, would you have come into this world now?” He reminded the audience that childlessness, in earlier times, was viewed as a stigma.

Vision for Kuppam’s Future

As part of his vision for Kuppam, Naidu launched the “Swarna Kuppam” (Golden Kuppam) initiative, similar to his state-level vision “SwarnaAndhra@2047.” The Kuppam Vision-2029 aims to foster all-around development, focusing on zero poverty, creating employment, managing population, enhancing education and skill development, ensuring water security, and fulfilling farmers’ aspirations.

Population Management for the Future

Naidu had previously raised concerns about population management, especially regarding the increase in the aging population. “Till 2047, we will have the demographic dividend, with more youngsters. After 2047, there will be more old people. If less than two children are born per woman, the population will decrease,” Naidu noted. He urged women to have more than two children to ensure population growth.

Focus on Development and Skill Building

In addition to addressing population concerns, Naidu stressed the importance of skill development and education initiatives to drive Kuppam’s progress. The Kuppam Vision-2029 will incorporate “Padu Sutralu” (10 principles) aimed at improving the constituency’s overall quality of life.