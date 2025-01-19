Andhra Pradesh: Amit Shah Focuses on Strong Centre-State Collaboration for Development

Amaravati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday emphasized the unwavering support of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Shah announced that the Centre has approved projects worth over Rs 3 lakh crore for the state in just six months, underscoring the government’s commitment to the region’s progress.

Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Disaster Management Institutes Near Vijayawada

Shah was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the southern campus of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and the 10th Battalion campus of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) near Vijayawada. These projects are part of the broader effort to enhance disaster management infrastructure in the state.

Centre’s Financial Commitment to Amaravati Development

In his speech, Shah highlighted the significant financial support for the development of Amaravati, the capital city of Andhra Pradesh, stating that PM Modi has ensured Rs 27,000 crore through HUDCO and the World Bank for the city’s development.

Shah Criticizes Previous YSRCP Government, Pledges Focused Development

Taking a jibe at the previous YSRCP government, Shah urged the people of Andhra Pradesh not to dwell on the “wasted” five years, stressing that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and PM Modi would work together with renewed focus and accelerated efforts to ensure the state’s growth. He assured the people that the Narendra Modi government stands like a rock in support of Naidu for the state’s development.

India’s Leadership in Disaster Management

On the subject of disaster management, Shah praised India’s progress, stating that the country has emerged as a global leader in disaster management and is also leading the world in the development of disaster-resilient infrastructure. He also mentioned that while NDRF responds to natural disasters, the NDA government steps in to address “man-made” crises.

Amit Shah Confident of NDA’s Future Success

Shah expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will continue to grow, citing the significant wins in the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. He predicted that the NDA would form the government in Delhi in early 2025.

Appeal for Continued Centre’s Support

During the event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu appealed to Amit Shah to ensure continued support from the Centre until the state fully recovers and reaches its developmental goals. Other dignitaries present at the event included Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Union Ministers K Ram Mohan Naidu, and Bandi Sanjay Kumar.