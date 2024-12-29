Andhra Pradesh CM and Deputy CM Congratulate Koneru Humpy on Winning FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship 2024

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have extended their heartfelt congratulations to renowned chess champion Koneru HumpySankranti 2024: APSRTC to Operate 2,400 Special Buses from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh

for her exceptional victory in the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship.

CM N. Chandrababu Naidu Hails Humpy’s Victory

Chief Minister Naidu called Humpy’s triumph a proud moment for India. On social media platform X, he wrote: “What a proud moment for India! Congratulations to Koneru Humpy on winning the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship 2024. Her incredible triumph caps off a phenomenal year for Indian chess!”

Pawan Kalyan Calls Humpy a “True Queen of Chess”

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also took to social media to commend Humpy’s achievement. “Heartiest congratulations to Koneru Humpy for winning the 2024 Women’s World Rapid Chess Championship—her second world title! Your brilliance and perseverance inspire not just Andhra Pradesh but the entire nation. A true queen of chess,” wrote the Jana Sena leader.

Nara Lokesh Applauds Humpy’s Achievement

Nara Lokesh, Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, also congratulated Humpy. “Delighted to see Koneru Humpy crowned the 2024 FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion! This exceptional feat is an admirable example of your grit, determination, and skill. Here’s to many more triumphs and inspiring generations to come. You’re a true Indian chess legend,” Lokesh wrote, highlighting Humpy’s determination and skill.

Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy Praises Humpy’s Success

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also congratulated Koneru Humpy for her historic achievement. He stated that her victory had brought immense pride to Gudivada, Andhra Pradesh, and the entire nation.

“Humpy’s triumph on the global stage reflects her unwavering dedication, strategic brilliance, and passion for chess. Her success is an inspiration for young talents, especially girls, across Andhra Pradesh to strive for excellence in sports and other pursuits,” Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a statement.

A Remarkable Achievement for Andhra Pradesh

The YSR Congress Party also lauded Humpy’s consistent hard work and commitment, which have earned her a place among the world’s finest chess players. The party highlighted that Humpy’s achievement not only showcases her personal brilliance but also reinforces Andhra Pradesh’s legacy of producing world-class talent.

“I congratulate Humpy Koneru on this extraordinary feat. Her determination and excellence are a source of pride for us all. We wish her continued success in her future endeavours,” added the YSRCP chief.