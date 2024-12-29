Sankranti 2024: APSRTC to Operate 2,400 Special Buses from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Sankranti festival, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced the operation of 2,400 special buses from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

These services aim to accommodate the large number of passengers traveling to their hometowns for the festivities.

Special Services Without Extra Charges

The special buses will run from January 9 to January 13, providing seamless travel options for passengers. APSRTC has assured travelers that these services will not incur any additional charges, making it a convenient and cost-effective option for festivalgoers.

Key Destinations Covered

The special services will primarily operate from Hyderabad to major cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh, including Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Rajahmundry, and Kakinada.

Smooth Travel for Festival Celebrations

The Sankranti festival sees a significant surge in travel demand, with thousands of people returning to their hometowns. The initiative to deploy additional buses aims to reduce congestion and ensure a comfortable journey for passengers.

Booking and Availability

Passengers are advised to book their tickets in advance to secure their seats on these special services. APSRTC has made tickets available both online and at designated counters across the region.

This move highlights APSRTC’s commitment to facilitating hassle-free travel during one of the busiest times of the year, allowing people to celebrate Sankranti with their loved ones.