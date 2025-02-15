Andhra Pradesh Police Conduct Searches at YSRCP Leader Vamsi’s House in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Police have intensified their investigation into the kidnap and SC/ST atrocity case involving YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former MLA Vallabhneni Vamsi.

On Saturday, police conducted searches at Vamsi’s residence in Hyderabad.

Police Search Vamsi’s Apartment in Raidurgam

The police officers conducted thorough searches at Vamsi’s apartment located in the Raidurgam area of Hyderabad. They were reportedly looking for Vamsi’s mobile phone, which could potentially provide crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Missing Phone Leads to Further Investigation

When Vamsi was arrested on February 13 from his Hyderabad residence, his mobile phone was not found. Consequently, the police approached the SC/ST Special Court in Vijayawada to seek permission to seize his phone. Investigators hope that data from the phone will strengthen the case against him.

Vamsi’s Aide’s Phone Seized for Forensic Analysis

On February 13, the police seized the mobile phone of Vamsi’s aide and sent it to the forensic lab for analysis. Investigating officers believe that the call data from Vamsi’s phone could help identify and apprehend other suspects involved in the case.

Follow fir more details: munsifdaily.com

Special Team on the Lookout for Absconding Accused

A special team is currently searching for other accused individuals who are still absconding. The Vijayawada court on Friday sent Vamsi, along with his followers Shivarama Krishna Prasad and Lakshmipathy, to judicial remand for 14 days. All three accused were transferred to the Vijayawada district jail.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Shocker: YSRCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrested in Hyderabad

Vamsi’s Arrest and the Allegations Against Him

The Patamata Police arrested Vamsi in Hyderabad on February 13 and brought him to Vijayawada by road on February 14. Vamsi was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and threatening M. Satyavardhan, a computer operator in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office in Gannavaram. Satyavardhan is the complainant in the TDP office attack case that took place in February 2023.

According to the police, Vamsi and his followers, who were allegedly involved in the TDP office attack, kidnapped Satyavardhan and pressured him to withdraw the case.

Legal Charges Filed Against Vamsi and His Associates

A case under various sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been filed against Vamsi and others, including sections 140(1) (kidnapping), 308, and 351(3) (criminal intimidation). Vamsi and his associates have also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Vamsi’s Political Background and Defection

Vamsi, who defected from the TDP to YSRCP in 2020, has been a strong critic of TDP and its national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. After the TDP-led coalition came to power in June last year, Vamsi’s house was reportedly attacked by TDP supporters.

Although Vamsi faced defeat in the Gannavaram Assembly constituency, he had previously been elected as a TDP candidate in 2019. After his defection to YSRCP, his political career has remained contentious.