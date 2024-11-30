US & CanadaTelangana

Another Telangana Student Dies in Shooting Incident in the U.S.

A Telugu student has tragically lost his life in a shooting incident in the United States. 26-year-old Nookarapu Sai Teja, hailing from Ramannapet in Khammam district, died in a shooting carried out by assailants in Chicago.

Mohammed Yousuf30 November 2024 - 11:44
Chicago: A Telugu student has tragically lost his life in a shooting incident in the United States. 26-year-old Nookarapu Sai Teja, hailing from Ramannapet in Khammam district, died in a shooting carried out by assailants in Chicago.

Sai Teja had moved to the U.S. just four months ago to pursue his MS at Jay King University. He was studying at the university when the shooting occurred. The assailants responsible for the shooting are yet to be apprehended.

This tragic incident has left Sai Teja’s family and friends in deep shock. Further details about the incident are still emerging.

As gun violence continues to rise in the U.S., this incident serves as a grim reminder of the growing concerns surrounding safety. The untimely death of Sai Teja has deeply affected his loved ones, including friends and family members who are mourning his loss.

