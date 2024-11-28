Use of Punjabi Language Leads to Arrest of Indian-Origin Suspect in Brampton Sexual Assaults

Peel Police have successfully cracked three sexual assault cases within a week in Brampton, Canada, leading to the arrest of an Indian-origin man, Arshdeep Singh, thanks to a critical detail: the suspect’s use of the Punjabi language to communicate with the victims. Singh, a 22-year-old resident of Brampton, has been charged with kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault by strangulation, robbery, and uttering threats.

The incidents occurred in Brampton and Vaughan in early November 2024, where Singh allegedly posed as a rideshare driver to lure women into his vehicle. Each attack took place after he approached women waiting at bus stops, offering them rides before driving them to isolated locations, where the assaults occurred.

The Attacks

The first attack happened on November 8, at approximately 7 a.m., near Countryside Drive and Bramalea Road in Brampton. Singh, driving a black sedan, offered the victim a ride. He drove her to a secluded area near Highway 27 and Nashville Road in Vaughan, where she was sexually assaulted.

Less than an hour later, Singh targeted another woman at a bus stop near Goreridge Crescent and Via Romano Way in Brampton. Again, posing as a rideshare driver, he drove the victim to a remote location near Highway 50 and Gore Road, where the assault took place.

The third attack occurred on November 16, near Airport Road and Humberwest Parkway in Brampton. Singh, driving a newer model sedan, offered a ride to a third woman, whom he then drove to Countryside Drive, just west of Airport Road, where the sexual assault occurred.

Breakthrough in the Investigation

Peel Police believed that the same individual was responsible for all three incidents. A significant clue came when investigators learned that Singh had communicated with the victims in Punjabi. This detail allowed law enforcement to narrow down the search for the suspect within the local Punjabi-speaking community.

Peel Police worked with community members, using this linguistic connection to identify and arrest Arshdeep Singh. Singh was taken into custody and charged with several serious offenses, including kidnapping, sexual assault, and robbery.

The Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Following his arrest, Singh appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton for a bail hearing. Peel Police have praised the cooperation of the public, as the use of Punjabi in the assaults became an invaluable lead in the case. The police were able to connect the language to the local area and to individuals within that community, which led to Singh’s identification.

Authorities continue to investigate the case, and Peel Police have urged anyone with additional information or other potential victims to come forward.

Peel Regional Police Chief, Nishan Duraiappah, expressed relief at the resolution of the case, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in solving crimes. He also reassured residents that the police would continue to do everything in their power to protect the safety of the community.

Impact on the Community

The arrest has brought some sense of closure to the victims and the Brampton community, who have been shaken by the series of attacks. The case highlights the importance of effective law enforcement strategies and the role of community in assisting investigations, particularly in a multicultural society where language can be a vital clue.

Peel Police have commended the bravery of the victims for coming forward and assisting in the investigation, and they continue to work with local communities to ensure that public safety is upheld.

As the legal process unfolds, authorities remain committed to preventing such crimes and ensuring that justice is served.