AP CM announces setting up of Telugu University to be named after Potti Sriramulu

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced that Telugu University would soon be established, and it will be named after the great icon, Potti Sriramulu.

Paying rich tributes to the valiant freedom fighter Potti Sriramaulu at a programme held at Tummalapalli Vari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here to mark the occasion of sacrificing his life resulting in the formation of Andhra Pradesh State, the Chief Minister felt that continuous welfare and development is possible only with a stable government.

Earlier, Naidu along with the Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu and the portriat of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his death anniversary.

Recalling the noble sacrifices made by Potti Sriramulu, the Chief Minister said that the Telugu people always feel proud of this legendary personality and this day remains in the history of the State forever.

Also Read: Telangana Dy CM accuses BRS of spreading false propaganda against Cong govt

For 58 days Sriramulu was on a dedicated hunger strike ultimately sacrificing his life which led to the formation of linguistic States in the country, Naidu recalled.

He announced that the 125th birth anniversary programmes of Potti Sriramulu will be organised on a large-scale in the State and said that a memorial will also be developed not only at his native place but also in Amaravathi.

Stating that the State Government is moving ahead successfully overcoming all the hurdles, the CM said that his main intention is laying the foundation for the best administration.

The Swarnandhra-2047 has been formulated with the inspiration of such great personalities like Potti Sriramulu, Chandrababu said that the vision document has been designed with clear projects keeping in view every person, family and all the areas in the state.

Even developmental works at the native place of Potti Sriramulu were withdrawn but now these leaders are pretending as if they have affection towards the state, he remarked.

Regretting that in the name of three capitals, the previous government had resorted to political vendetta on Amaravati, Naidu said that the Polavaram project being constructed across the river Godavari too was destroyed which resulted in reverse gear.