Telangana Dy CM accuses BRS of spreading false propaganda against Cong govt

Khammam: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and its leaders for spreading false propaganda against the Congress government.

Talking to the media here, Bhatti alleged that the BRS leaders are misleading the people regarding the state’s financial position.

He claimed that during KCR’s rule, Telangana was burdened with debts amounting to Rs 7.11 lakh crore, leaving the state’s financial system in disarray.

The Deputy CM challenged the BRS leaders to come for an open discussion on the debts incurred during their tenure.

Criticising the BRS leadership, Bhatti stated that Rs 66,722 crore had already been paid to banks for the debts taken by the previous government.

Also Read: Cold Wave Sweeps Telangana’s Districts, Temperatures Drop to 6.3°C

On the allegations that the Congress government is also borrowing funds, he remarked that while BRS borrowed for personal gain, the Congress government is borrowing to address the needs of the people.

Vikramarka accused BRS leaders, including KTR and Harish Rao, of looting the state for ten years and failing to maintain government hostels, leading to their current poor state.

The Deputy CM reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling promises made to farmers, highlighting that Rs 30,000 crore has already been spent on initiatives like farmer loan waivers and comprehensive crop insurance.

He criticized the previous BRS government for neglecting farmer insurance for a decade, noting that his government has ensured insurance coverage for every farmer.

Bhatti also pointed out the Congress government’s commitment to free electricity for farmers, revealing that Rs 11,270 crore is being paid monthly for electricity bills.

The Deputy CM accused the BRS of leaving electricity bills unpaid during their tenure. Additionally, he announced upcoming initiatives, including Rs 12,000 for the landless poor on December 28 and Rs 5 lakh for each household under the Indiramma housing scheme in the current financial year.

Refuting BRS allegations, he stated that the Congress government is diligently balancing welfare programs and financial responsibilities, urging people not to believe the false narratives spread through BRS’s social media channels.