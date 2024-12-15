Telangana

Cold Wave Sweeps Telangana’s Districts, Temperatures Drop to 6.3°C

A sharp dip in temperatures has gripped Telangana, particularly in the districts of Adilabad and Asifabad, with cold wave conditions intensifying during the night and early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday.

Mohammed Yousuf15 December 2024 - 14:55
Hyderabad: A sharp dip in temperatures has gripped Telangana, particularly in the districts of Adilabad and Asifabad, with cold wave conditions intensifying during the night and early morning hours of Saturday and Sunday. The temperature in several areas of these districts dropped between 6.3°C and 7°C, leaving residents shivering in the cold.

In the adjoining areas of Hyderabad, including the city and nearby districts, the severe chill also had a noticeable impact. In the BHEL locality of Sangareddy district, the temperature recorded was 9.6°C. Meanwhile, in Adilabad’s Jainath and Bheemapur areas, the minimum temperature was recorded at 6.3°C. Several other mandals in Adilabad, such as Pochara, Bhoraj, and Tandura, also recorded temperatures between 6.4°C and 6.6°C.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a forecast predicting continued cold weather in the region, with temperatures expected to remain low in Adilabad and Asifabad over the next few days.

Also Read: Kashmir Valley Braces for Freezing Cold as Temperature Drops to -22°C, Weather Advisory Issued for Tourists

In the areas surrounding Hyderabad, including the BHEL locality and the University of Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.7°C in the Serilingampally Mandal of Ranga Reddy district.

The cold wave has affected daily life across the region, and the public has been advised to take precautions against the dropping temperatures, especially in rural and high-altitude areas. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the chilly conditions will persist over the coming days.

