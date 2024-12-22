AP Dhillon shares new evidence in ongoing feud with Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai: AP Dhillon recently accused Diljit Dosanjh of blocking him on social media. In response to Diljit’s categorical denial, Dhillon shared ‘proof’ to back his claim that he was indeed blocked by the ‘Lover’ singer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dhillon posted a screen recording showing his attempt to view Diljit’s profile, only to discover he had been blocked. However, it later appeared that Diljit had unblocked Dhillon, as the profile was accessible once again. Sharing the clip, the singer wrote, “I wasn’t planning on saying sh*t knowing everyone will hate on me anyway, but at least we know what’s real and what’s not (sic).”

The feud began when Diljit, during his concert in Indore, gave a shoutout to singers Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, who were also performing in India. However, Dhillon responded during his Chandigarh concert, saying, “I just want to say one small thing, brother. First, unblock me on Instagram and then talk to me. I don’t want to talk about what marketing is happening, but first unblock me. I’ve been working for three years. Have you ever seen me in any controversy?”

The ‘Honsla Rakh’ actor responded on Instagram by sharing a screenshot of Dhillon’s profile. Along with it, he wrote, “I never blocked you… I might have issues with the government, but not with artists.” In response, the ‘Dil Nu’ singer shared his ‘proof’ video, while Diljit has yet to address the matter further.

During his concert in Indore, Diljit mentioned Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, saying, “Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai Karan Aujla aur AP Dhillon ne, unke liye bhi best of luck (Two of my brothers, Karan Aujla and AP Dhillon, have started their tours; best of luck to them, too).”

Adding to this, the ‘Don’ singer emphasized that the time for independent music has begun. He stated, “Problems will arise. When there is a revolution, problems will arise. We will keep working.”

Diljit is currently on his “Dil-Luminati India Tour,” which kicked off on October 26 in New Delhi and is set to conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.