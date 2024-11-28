Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad Sets Record with 25 Asleep DBS Surgeries in 24 Days

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by performing 25 complex Asleep Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgeries in just 24 days, including two surgeries on a single day. This record underscores the hospital’s position as a global leader in neurological care.

The innovative Fast Track DBS Surgery program launched at the Jubilee Hills facility has revolutionized treatment for movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, essential tremors, and dystonia. Patients can now benefit from DBS surgery with unprecedented precision and comfort, accompanied by the convenience of discharge within 24 hours.

What is Asleep DBS Surgery?

Asleep DBS Surgery is a transformative procedure that combines cutting-edge image-guided technology with advanced AI-driven systems to perform deep brain stimulation under general anesthesia. Unlike traditional methods that require patients to remain awake during surgery, this approach ensures a pain-free and relaxed experience while maintaining exceptional accuracy.

Key Features of Asleep DBS Surgery at Apollo Hospitals

Patient Comfort : The procedure is performed under general anesthesia, eliminating the discomfort of being awake during surgery.

: The procedure is performed under general anesthesia, eliminating the discomfort of being awake during surgery. Advanced Precision : Using micrometric targeting and AI-driven systems, Apollo ensures accurate electrode placement, significantly enhancing outcomes.

: Using micrometric targeting and AI-driven systems, Apollo ensures accurate electrode placement, significantly enhancing outcomes. Personalized Care: Procedures are tailored to each patient’s unique neurological needs.

The integration of Brain-Computer Interfaces and state-of-the-art imaging systems further elevates the success rates of these surgeries, ensuring faster recovery and reduced risks.

Addressing India’s Neurological Burden

India has one of the highest burdens of neurological disorders, with over 1 million people affected by Parkinson’s disease alone. The innovative DBS program at Apollo Hospitals aims to provide hope to these patients by offering world-class treatment solutions.

Commemorating World Movement Disorders Day

Coinciding with World Movement Disorders Day on November 29, Apollo Hospitals’ achievement emphasizes the urgent need for advanced treatments in managing movement disorders.

A Milestone for Neurological Care

“This milestone reflects our commitment to bringing cutting-edge medical technology to patients in India,” said a senior representative from Apollo Hospitals. “Our Fast Track Asleep DBS Surgery program redefines standards in neurological care, providing quicker recovery and superior outcomes for patients.”

Apollo Hospitals Hyderabad continues to lead the way in healthcare innovation, offering transformative solutions for complex medical conditions and ensuring a brighter future for patients.