Cockroach Found in Biryani: Banjara Hills Restaurant Faces Customer Outrage

Fouzia Farhana28 November 2024 - 16:41
Hyderabad: A shocking incident occurred at the popular Biryaniwala restaurant on Road No. 3, Banjara Hills, when a customer reportedly found a cockroach in their biryani.

The discovery left diners appalled, and they confronted the restaurant management about the unhygienic conditions. However, the response from the staff added to the outrage. According to the customers, the management dismissed the issue casually, saying, “What can we do if a cockroach appears?”

The incident has sparked a wave of criticism, with patrons demanding accountability and stricter hygiene standards at the restaurant. Several customers expressed their concerns over the negligent attitude of the management, urging authorities to inspect the eatery and take action.

The matter has raised questions about food safety at popular dining establishments in the city. It remains to be seen whether the authorities will investigate and enforce stricter regulations to prevent such incidents in the future.

