Cigarette Butt Found in Biryani at Popular Hyderabad Restaurant

In a shocking incident, a group of customers discovered a cigarette butt in their plate of biryani at Bawarchi, one of Hyderabad’s most iconic restaurants. Located at RTC X Roads, Bawarchi is renowned for its delicious biryani, making this event a significant blow to the restaurant’s reputation.

The viral video, showing customers in a heated argument with the management over the incident, has spread outrage across social media platforms. The video has since been widely circulated, with many questioning the restaurant’s hygiene standards.

Bawarchi, a beloved name in Hyderabad, has been serving its signature biryani since 1994. Founded by a family that moved from Bombay to Hyderabad, the restaurant quickly became known for its authentic Hyderabadi flavors. Despite its popularity and numerous branches across the city, the RTC X Road location remains the original outlet that helped the brand earn its stellar reputation.

Customers were astonished to allegedly find a cigarette butt inside a biryani plate, served at Hyderabad's most popular biryani restaurant Bawarchi, located at RTC X roads. pic.twitter.com/WBJk7qswDN" / X — The Munsif Digital (@munsifdigital) November 25, 2024

The restaurant is famed for its consistent quality of biryani, known for its tender meat and rich spices. With a daily high volume of orders, Bawarchi has built a loyal customer base, relying on its freshness and quality control. However, the recent incident raises serious concerns about its food safety and hygiene practices.

This episode highlights ongoing concerns over food safety in Hyderabad’s restaurant scene. Although the city’s food safety department conducts regular inspections, the recent incident underscores the need for stricter adherence to hygiene and safety standards across all eateries.

At this time, attempts to contact Bawarchi management for an official comment on the incident have not been successful.