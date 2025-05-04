5 Survive Plane Crash in Amazon Swamp, Trapped for 36 Hours Among Alligators and Snakes

In a gripping tale of survival, five people were rescued after spending 36 terrifying hours atop a crashed plane in a remote swamp in Bolivia’s Amazon region, surrounded by dangerous predators such as alligators and snakes.

Plane Disappears from Radar Over Dense Jungle

The small aircraft, en route from Baures to Trinidad, disappeared from radar on Thursday, prompting a massive search and rescue mission. It was eventually spotted on Friday by local fishermen near the Itanomas River in the Beni Department.

Emergency teams reached the crash site and found the survivors—three women, a child, and the 29-year-old pilot Pablo Andrés Velarde—stranded but alive. Officials from the Beni Department confirmed all passengers were in “excellent condition.”

Engine Failure Forces Emergency Landing in Swamp

Velarde, speaking from a hospital in Trinidad, said the crash was caused by sudden engine failure. “The plane just started to lose altitude all of a sudden. I had no choice but to bring it down,” he explained.

Stranded Among Alligators, Snakes, and an Anaconda

The survivors took refuge on top of the partially submerged aircraft. For 36 hours, they were trapped in dense jungle waters teeming with wildlife. “We were surrounded by alligators that came within three meters of us,” Velarde told the Associated Press. “We couldn’t drink water or go anywhere because of the alligators.”

The group even spotted an anaconda nearby, adding to their fear. With no access to clean water or food, they survived by rationing cassava flour carried by one passenger.

Jet Fuel May Have Helped Keep Predators Away

Velarde speculated that a fuel leak from the aircraft might have deterred nearby predators. “I think the smell of petrol leaking from the plane is what kept them away,” he said, though admitted there is no scientific evidence to confirm this.

Survivors Battled Hunger, Mosquitoes, and Fear

Apart from predators, the survivors faced relentless mosquito attacks and sleepless nights. “The mosquitoes wouldn’t let us sleep. The alligators and snakes watched us all night, but they didn’t come close,” Velarde recalled.

Search and Rescue Teams Praised for Swift Response

The rescue effort, led by the Beni Department’s emergency operations center, has been praised for its speed and effectiveness. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the engine failure.