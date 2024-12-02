Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes Court’s Decision on Sambhal Mosque Survey, Slams BJP for Divisive Politics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has expressed strong criticism of a recent court order in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, mandating a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era Mosque.

Owaisi, speaking on the matter, raised concerns about the ruling’s implications on the social fabric of the country, especially at a time when India faces pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and farmer suicides.

Owaisi Questions the Court’s Order for Survey of Sambhal Mosque

On November 19, a court in Sambhal issued an ex-parte order for the survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid by an advocate commissioner. The order was based on a plea from the Hindu side, claiming that the mosque was constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526, allegedly after demolishing a pre-existing Hindu temple. The court’s decision came despite the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which aims to preserve the character of religious places as they existed on August 15, 1947.

Reacting to the court’s order, Owaisi questioned the need for such a survey, especially when the petition only sought access to the mosque. He said, “If the petition was for right to access, why did the court order a survey? If they need access, who is stopping them from visiting the mosque?”

Violence Erupts During Court-Ordered Survey

The situation in Sambhal took a violent turn on November 24, during the court-ordered survey of the mosque. Clashes erupted, leading to widespread violence, which resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left many others injured. The Supreme Court intervened and directed the trial court to halt the proceedings in the case while urging the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure peace and harmony in the region.

Owaisi Critiques BJP’s Role in Divisive Politics

Targeting the BJP for fostering divisive politics, Owaisi said that such actions not only disrupt communal harmony but also distract from the nation’s real problems, such as economic challenges and national security issues. He emphasized that the country was already grappling with critical issues like unemployment, rising inflation, farmer suicides, and growing tensions with China.

Also Read | Comprehensive Household Survey Successfully Conducted at MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s Residence

Owaisi remarked, “Instead of focusing on these pressing concerns, the BJP is diverting attention by promoting controversies around religious places. We need to focus on improving the lives of the common people rather than creating unnecessary religious divides.”

Ajmer Sharif Dargah Controversy: Owaisi Weighs In

Owaisi also addressed the ongoing controversy surrounding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan, where there have been calls to declare the shrine as a temple. The Dargah, a historical and cultural symbol for over 800 years, has come under scrutiny, with some groups claiming it was originally a temple before being converted into a mosque.

“The Dargah has been a symbol of peace for centuries, with historical references to Amir Khusro mentioning it in his writings. If we begin questioning the identity of such revered places, where will it stop?” Owaisi said, stressing the importance of preserving the sanctity of religious sites across India. He also pointed out the irony of political leaders from the ruling party sending offerings to the Dargah during the annual Urs.

The Place of Worship Act and its Importance

Owaisi underscored the significance of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits the alteration of the character of religious places as they existed on August 15, 1947. This Act is meant to safeguard the integrity and sanctity of places of worship across India, especially amidst rising communal tensions.

“The BJP and its allies must respect this law,” he added, warning that ignoring it could lead to further controversies and conflicts between religious communities.

In a separate comment, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had expressed concern over India’s declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR), urging for a higher birth rate. Owaisi responded with sharp criticism, saying, “Instead of making such statements, RSS leaders should focus on marrying and following the policies they advocate for others. The BJP’s stance on limiting family size and penalizing those with more than two children should be consistently applied across their party members.”

Conclusion: A Nation Diverted from Core Issues

As the controversy surrounding the Shahi Jama Masjid and Ajmer Sharif Dargah intensifies, Asaduddin Owaisi has remained vocal about his opposition to what he perceives as divisive political tactics being employed by the ruling BJP. With the country facing significant challenges, Owaisi urges the government to focus on resolving critical socio-economic issues rather than stirring religious sentiments for political gain.

The growing tensions, particularly around religious sites and practices, have sparked concerns among opposition leaders and social activists. As these issues unfold, the focus on unity and communal harmony remains crucial for the long-term stability of the nation.