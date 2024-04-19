Asaduddin Owaisi, Kishan Reddy file nominations for Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are among those who on Friday filed nominations for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh addressed a rally before Reddy filed his nomination for the Secunderabad segment with the Returning Officer.

Asaduddin Owaisi offered Friday prayers at the Mecca Masjid here and led a huge procession before filing his papers for the Hyderabad seat where he will take on BJP’s Madhvai Latha.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed a rally before Congress candidate Vamshi Chand Reddy filed his nomination for Mahabubnagar segment. Vamshi Chand told PTI that Revanth Reddy was present when his nomination was submitted to the authorities.

Addressing the rally, Kishan Reddy said that the Congress in Telangana has no moral right to seek votes without fulfilling the poll promises, while BRS has no relevance in the state’s political space.

“Even if BRS wins a seat in Telangana, it’s of no use. Even if it doesn’t get even a single seat, there is no loss to Telangana, so the BRS era has ended in Telangana,” Reddy said.

Claiming that BJP is the only alternative to Congress in the state, the union minister said the party will intensify its fight against the Congress Government to ensure that it fulfills all the poll promises.