Ashwin backs Chakravarthy for CT spot as spinner trains with India’s ODI Squad

New Delhi: Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has strongly backed mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy for a spot in India’s final squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, set to take place in Pakistan and Dubai.

Ashwin, in a recent video on his YouTube channel, praised Chakravarthy’s outstanding recent performances and hinted at the possibility of his inclusion in the squad. “We are all talking about whether he should have been there (in the Champions Trophy squad).

I think there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. Since all teams have only named a provisional squad, he could still be picked,” Ashwin said.

Chakravarthy, 33, was seen training with India’s ODI squad on Tuesday, ahead of the three-match ODI series against England, starting Thursday in Nagpur. While the BCCI has yet to confirm his place in the squad, his presence in the training session indicates that the selectors may be evaluating his readiness for the 50-over format before submitting the final Champions Trophy squad by February 12.

Chakravarthy’s Stellar Recent Form

Chakravarthy’s call-up is supported by his remarkable performances in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against England, where he emerged as India’s highest wicket-taker with 14 wickets, including a sensational five-wicket haul. His ability to deceive the English batsmen with his variations played a vital role in India’s 4-1 series victory.

Despite having only 23 List A (50-over) games under his belt, Chakravarthy has an impressive record of 59 wickets at a strike rate of 19.8. His standout performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he finished as the top wicket-taker among spinners with 18 wickets at an average of 12.16, further solidify his case for the Champions Trophy squad.

India’s Provisional Champions Trophy Squad and Selection Dilemma

Currently, India has named four spinners in their provisional Champions Trophy squad: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Ashwin discussed the selection dilemma, saying, “If a seamer goes out and Varun comes in, it will be an added spinner (five). I don’t know who they would want to drop (if they think about getting Varun in). We will wait and see.”

With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, the decision on Chakravarthy’s inclusion remains a subject of speculation, and it will be interesting to see if the selectors opt for an additional spinner in the squad.