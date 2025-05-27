Automobiles

Asus Launches New Budget Gaming PCs and All-in-One Desktops in India: Features, Specs & Prices Revealed

Asus has launched a new lineup of desktop PCs and all-in-one systems in India, targeting gamers, content creators, and everyday users alike. The new models are part of the ROG (Republic of Gamers) and TUF series, with a focus on performance, style, and affordability.

Syed Mubashir27 May 2025 - 19:25
🔹 TUF Gaming T500 Desktop

The TUF Gaming T500 is a budget-friendly gaming desktop powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage by default.

Key Highlights:

  • RAM expandable up to 64GB
  • Storage upgradeable to 4TB
  • Supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4
  • Comes with RGB lighting and a stylish cabinet design
  • Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home
  • Equipped with a wide range of I/O ports: USB Type-C, Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, RJ-45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, and more

Price: ₹84,990

🔹 ROG G700 Desktop – For High-End Gamers & Creators

Aimed at professional gamers and content creators, the ROG G700 is a powerhouse featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. It includes 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD out of the box.

Key Highlights:

  • Customizable RGB lighting
  • 850W power supply
  • Supports full RAM and storage upgrades
  • Runs on Windows 11 Home
  • Includes all essential ports for connectivity

Price: ₹3,59,990

🔹 All-in-One Desktops – V440VA & V470VA

Asus has also launched two AIO (All-in-One) desktops for home and office use:

V440VA AIO

  • 24-inch Full HD IPS display
  • Intel Core i5-13420H processor
  • 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
  • Upgradeable RAM and storage
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Integrated graphics (no discrete GPU)

Price: ₹49,990

V470VA AIO

  • 27-inch Full HD display
  • Intel Core i7-13620H processor
  • 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
  • Upgradeable configuration
  • Windows 11 Home
  • Comprehensive connectivity options

Price: ₹51,990

🔹 Availability

All the newly launched PCs and AIO desktops are available for purchase via:

  • Asus official online store
  • Flipkart & Amazon
  • Croma and other retail stores across India

These devices combine powerful internals, sleek designs, and future-ready features at highly competitive prices, making them an excellent choice for users across different needs and budgets.

