Asus Launches New Budget Gaming PCs and All-in-One Desktops in India: Features, Specs & Prices Revealed
Asus has launched a new lineup of desktop PCs and all-in-one systems in India, targeting gamers, content creators, and everyday users alike. The new models are part of the ROG (Republic of Gamers) and TUF series, with a focus on performance, style, and affordability.
🔹 TUF Gaming T500 Desktop
The TUF Gaming T500 is a budget-friendly gaming desktop powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage by default.
Key Highlights:
- RAM expandable up to 64GB
- Storage upgradeable to 4TB
- Supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4
- Comes with RGB lighting and a stylish cabinet design
- Pre-installed with Windows 11 Home
- Equipped with a wide range of I/O ports: USB Type-C, Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, RJ-45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, and more
Price: ₹84,990
🔹 ROG G700 Desktop – For High-End Gamers & Creators
Aimed at professional gamers and content creators, the ROG G700 is a powerhouse featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. It includes 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD out of the box.
Key Highlights:
- Customizable RGB lighting
- 850W power supply
- Supports full RAM and storage upgrades
- Runs on Windows 11 Home
- Includes all essential ports for connectivity
Price: ₹3,59,990
🔹 All-in-One Desktops – V440VA & V470VA
Asus has also launched two AIO (All-in-One) desktops for home and office use:
V440VA AIO
- 24-inch Full HD IPS display
- Intel Core i5-13420H processor
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Upgradeable RAM and storage
- Windows 11 Home
- Integrated graphics (no discrete GPU)
Price: ₹49,990
V470VA AIO
- 27-inch Full HD display
- Intel Core i7-13620H processor
- 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD
- Upgradeable configuration
- Windows 11 Home
- Comprehensive connectivity options
Price: ₹51,990
🔹 Availability
All the newly launched PCs and AIO desktops are available for purchase via:
- Asus official online store
- Flipkart & Amazon
- Croma and other retail stores across India
These devices combine powerful internals, sleek designs, and future-ready features at highly competitive prices, making them an excellent choice for users across different needs and budgets.