Asus Launches New Budget Gaming PCs and All-in-One Desktops in India: Features, Specs & Prices Revealed

Asus has launched a new lineup of desktop PCs and all-in-one systems in India, targeting gamers, content creators, and everyday users alike. The new models are part of the ROG (Republic of Gamers) and TUF series, with a focus on performance, style, and affordability.

🔹 TUF Gaming T500 Desktop

The TUF Gaming T500 is a budget-friendly gaming desktop powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It comes with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage by default.

Key Highlights:

RAM expandable up to 64GB

Storage upgradeable to 4TB

Supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4

Comes with RGB lighting and a stylish cabinet design

Equipped with a wide range of I/O ports: USB Type-C, Type-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, RJ-45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio jack, and more

Price: ₹84,990

🔹 ROG G700 Desktop – For High-End Gamers & Creators

Aimed at professional gamers and content creators, the ROG G700 is a powerhouse featuring an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. It includes 32GB RAM and 2TB SSD out of the box.

Key Highlights:

Customizable RGB lighting

850W power supply

Supports full RAM and storage upgrades

Runs on Windows 11 Home

Includes all essential ports for connectivity

Price: ₹3,59,990

🔹 All-in-One Desktops – V440VA & V470VA

Asus has also launched two AIO (All-in-One) desktops for home and office use:

V440VA AIO

24-inch Full HD IPS display

Intel Core i5-13420H processor

16GB RAM , 512GB SSD

, Upgradeable RAM and storage

Windows 11 Home

Integrated graphics (no discrete GPU)

Price: ₹49,990

V470VA AIO

27-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i7-13620H processor

16GB RAM , 1TB SSD

, Upgradeable configuration

Windows 11 Home

Comprehensive connectivity options

Price: ₹51,990

🔹 Availability

All the newly launched PCs and AIO desktops are available for purchase via:

Asus official online store

Flipkart & Amazon

Croma and other retail stores across India

These devices combine powerful internals, sleek designs, and future-ready features at highly competitive prices, making them an excellent choice for users across different needs and budgets.