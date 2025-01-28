Australia Delay Selection Call to Check Healy’s Fitness for Ashes Test

Melbourne: Australia are anxiously waiting on captain Alyssa Healy‘s availability for the upcoming day-night Women’s Ashes Test against England, set to begin at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

Healy, who missed the entire T20I series due to a stress injury in her foot, has shown signs of recovery, completing a full training session just two days before the match.

Also Read: Kohli Joins Delhi Ranji Team, Trains at Arun Jaitley Stadium



Healy’s Full Training Session at MCG

Despite wearing a moon boot in recent weeks, Healy participated fully in Australia’s main training session at the MCG. She showed no signs of pain or discomfort during the session, which included a running session with six teammates, including Ashleigh Gardner, who is recovering from a calf injury.

Healy moved well throughout the session, completing multiple high-intensity laps, followed by short sprints and fielding drills. She then had an extensive batting session in the nets, facing pace, spin, and throwdowns.

Team Management Deliberates Over Healy’s Fitness

Before the session, coach Shelley Nitschke revealed that no decision had been made regarding Healy’s availability for the Test. The team management is keen to assess her recovery before making a final decision.

“She’s going as well as can be expected. I think you’ve all seen her out in a boot and taking some weight off of that foot,” said Nitschke. “She will have a test today, and we’ll just sort of see where that lands and have some discussions about that, whether or not we think she’s going to be okay for a four-day Test.”

Role Clarity and Captaincy Concerns

Nitschke emphasized that the team would try to delay the decision as long as possible to ensure proper role clarity, given Healy’s key role as captain and senior batter. “We don’t have to actually lock it in until the toss,” said Nitschke. “But obviously there’s repercussions around that with who’s the captain and what our line-up looks like.”

The coach acknowledged that clarity on the captaincy and the team structure would be crucial but highlighted the importance of making the right decision for the team’s success.

Gardner Fully Fit for the Test

Ashleigh Gardner, who had been recovering from a calf injury, is fit and will play in the upcoming Test. She completed her running, batting, and bowling drills without any issues and is expected to play a key role, especially after her match-winning performances in the third ODI and the 2023 Ashes Test in England.

Uncertainty Over Team Structure and Pitch Conditions

Australia’s team structure remains uncertain, particularly concerning the balance between seam and spin bowling. The MCG has been known for being a seam-friendly pitch, which presents a challenge for Australia, considering the spin-heavy nature of their recent success in the white-ball series. The pitch was covered through Tuesday evening, preventing either side from inspecting it before the match.

“We certainly look at what the pitch has played like in whether it’s Shield and the Test match, and then considering the pink ball as well and what that brings to the game,” said Nitschke.

“So, we certainly do look at the results and how the wicket has played in the men’s game… and use what’s happened in the white-ball series as well as some intel to how we’re matching up.”

As Australia prepares for this pivotal Test, the team remains focused on making the best decision for the squad, with both Healy’s fitness and the pitch conditions playing a crucial role.