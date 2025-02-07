Azmatullah Omarzai’s ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year Win to Inspire Afghan Youth

New Delhi: After becoming the first Afghanistan player to win the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Year award, seam-bowling all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai expressed his hope that this prestigious honour will serve as an inspiration for the youth in Afghanistan.

In 2024, Omarzai was Afghanistan’s second-highest ODI run-scorer, accumulating 417 runs at an average of 52.12, behind Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Additionally, he was Afghanistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format, picking up 17 wickets in 14 games at an average of 20.47.

Omarzai Reflects on His Achievement

“It is a matter of great happiness for me to become the first Afghan player to win the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award. This will also be an inspiration for our youth and future generations. I will try to play better in the future. There is still a lot to achieve,” Omarzai shared with the ICC on Friday.

Praising Rashid Khan’s Achievement

Omarzai also praised fellow Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan for becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket. “It is a matter of great happiness that a player emerges from Afghanistan, who creates a world record. We hope that Rashid takes so many wickets that no one can break his record,” Omarzai added.

Afghanistan’s Upcoming ICC Champions Trophy Campaign

As Afghanistan prepares for its first-ever ICC Champions Trophy campaign, Omarzai emphasized the importance of teamwork and confidence. Afghanistan has been placed in Group B alongside Australia, England, and South Africa.

“Afghanistan has a very good team, and the young players are doing well. Our goal is that we have to go and play to win. Whichever team we play against, we just play to win. We have full faith in our skills and support each other, and that is why we have been very successful for the last two years,” Omarzai concluded.