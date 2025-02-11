Bahrain Looks to Telangana’s Model for Cutting-Edge Skill Development Institutions

Hyderabad: Telangana is prepared to offer its full cooperation to Bahrain in establishing world-class institutions like Skills University, T-Hub, and T-Works, aimed at fostering skill development, innovation, and entrepreneurship. This commitment was expressed by the Minister for IT and Industries, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, during a high-level meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The meeting, which was attended by Bahrain’s Ambassador to India, Abdul Rahman Al Gaoud, and a senior delegation from the Bahrain Chamber of Commerce, centered around enhancing cooperation between Telangana and Bahrain in the field of skill development and innovation.

Collaboration for Skill Development

Minister Sridhar Babu assured the Bahraini delegation that the Telangana government is eager to share its expertise and best practices in creating world-class institutions. He emphasized that the state’s focus on industry-driven education, where corporations take the lead in shaping curricula and providing hands-on training, has been a successful model for building a robust workforce.

The delegation from Bahrain showed a keen interest in replicating Telangana’s groundbreaking initiatives such as the Skills University, which serves as the critical bridge between academia and industry. The institution provides specialized, domain-focused training, preparing youth to thrive in competitive industries.

Invitation to Visit Bahrain

During the meeting, the Bahraini delegation invited Minister Sridhar Babu to visit Bahrain to further explore collaboration opportunities and strengthen the ties between the two regions. Expressing his gratitude for the invitation, Minister Sridhar Babu reiterated Telangana’s unwavering support in facilitating the establishment of cutting-edge skill development institutions in Bahrain, aligning with the kingdom’s vision for a highly skilled workforce.

Vision for Education and Employment

Sridhar Babu highlighted Telangana’s vision that education should seamlessly connect to employment. He explained that initiatives like Skills University not only provide technical expertise but also ensure that the youth of Telangana are equipped with the skills required to excel in industries and contribute meaningfully to the global economy.

Each year, over 200,000 engineering graduates and 100,000 general graduates complete their education in Telangana. Skills University plays a vital role in giving these graduates specialized training, ensuring they remain competitive and employable. This initiative, championed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is a significant step toward empowering the workforce of tomorrow and positioning Telangana as a global hub for innovation and skill development.

As the two regions explore new avenues of collaboration, the focus on skill development and the creation of cutting-edge institutions will play a crucial role in strengthening economic ties between Telangana and Bahrain.