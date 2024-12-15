Balakrishna and Jana Reddy Served Notices by GHMC as 306 Properties Set to Be Affected by KBR Park Road Widening

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at decongesting the traffic-prone KBR Park area, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued notices to several property owners, including actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna and senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy. The notices were served as part of the ongoing road widening plans for the area surrounding the iconic park. These plans are expected to impact a total of 306 properties, with land acquisition already underway for 86 of them.

The proposed road widening is part of an ambitious project to expand the 6.5-kilometer stretch connecting Road Number 12 (Banjara Hills junction near Virinchi Hospital) to Jubilee Hills Checkpost through KBR Park. The current road width ranges from 50 to 100 feet, but GHMC plans to increase this to between 100 and 120 feet in key sections to improve traffic flow. As part of the expansion, Balakrishna’s property will require 20 feet of land, while Jana Reddy’s property will be impacted by 30 feet of land acquisition.

In addition to the road widening, GHMC has earmarked ₹210 crore for the construction of elevated corridors around KBR Park. This includes a one-way flyover at the NFCL Junction in Banjara Hills and a three-lane underpass at the TV9 junction.

Portions of Balakrishna and Jana Reddy’s Homes Marked for Demolition

As part of the widening process, portions of Balakrishna’s residence and the house of Jana Reddy, which is also home to his son and Nagarjunasagar legislator Kunduru Jayaveer Reddy, are marked for demolition. However, it is important to note that only small portions of the properties will be razed, rather than entire establishments.

The road expansion is part of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) project, which aims to address the growing traffic congestion in the area. Under this initiative, GHMC has also proposed the construction of grade separators and underpasses at six major junctions around KBR Park.

GHMC has allocated ₹150 crore for the road expansion and another ₹210 crore for the elevated corridors. The total cost for the H-CITI project package-I is significant, reflecting the importance of these upgrades to the city’s infrastructure.

Coordinated Effort for Faster Execution

GHMC Commissioner K. Ilambarithi, following instructions from MA&UD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, has been tasked with forming an interdepartmental coordination committee to ensure timely implementation of the project. This committee will work with various state government departments to expedite the road widening and associated works.

With these developments, Hyderabad is set to see a major upgrade in its road infrastructure, which authorities hope will ease traffic and improve connectivity around the KBR Park area. However, for property owners like Balakrishna and Jana Reddy, this comes with the challenge of land acquisition and the need for part of their properties to be cleared for the project.