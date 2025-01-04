Bangladesh Election Commission to Investigate Awami League-Era National Elections

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Election Commission (EC) has announced a probe into irregularities and shortcomings in past national elections, including the controversial 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections held under the Awami League government.

Election Commission Launches Investigation into Past Elections

According to The Dhaka Tribune, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin has directed all 10 regional election officers to analyze the decline in the electoral system and submit detailed reports. The CEC issued written instructions, asking officials to identify election irregularities and deficiencies, with findings to be submitted to the EC secretariat.

Controversial National Elections in Bangladesh

The 2014, 2018, and 2024 elections are widely regarded as some of the most controversial in Bangladesh’s history.

2014 Elections: The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, and allied parties boycotted the election. This resulted in one-sided voting, with 153 candidates elected unopposed—an unprecedented event in Bangladesh’s electoral history.

2018 Elections: This election was tainted by allegations of vote rigging and came to be known as the "midnight election." The BNP and its allies managed to secure only seven seats, further fueling claims of electoral fraud.

2024 Elections: The BNP and like-minded parties abstained from participating, alleging that the ruling Awami League fielded dummy opposition candidates. This allowed Sheikh Hasina's Awami League to secure a fourth consecutive term.

Calls for Electoral Reforms and Accountability

Following the reconstitution of the EC, civil society, media representatives, and prominent individuals demanded a thorough investigation into past elections. They stressed the need for electoral transparency, accountability, and reforms to restore public trust in Bangladesh’s voting system.

CEC Nasir Uddin Stresses Fair Elections

CEC Nasir Uddin emphasized the need for free, fair, and impartial elections. He urged election officers to adopt best practices while discarding flawed methods.

“The EC is committed to earning the nation’s trust by delivering transparent elections. Field officers must always be prepared to organize elections at short notice,” he said.

Election Commission’s Reform Measures & Future Elections

Since assuming office on November 21, the newly formed EC has introduced several electoral reforms. A few days ago, CEC Nasir Uddin stated that Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League could still participate in future elections unless legally barred by the government or judiciary.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, who was sworn in to lead Bangladesh’s interim government following Hasina’s ouster in August, indicated in his Victory Day speech on December 16 that elections might be held between late 2025 and mid-2026. He confirmed that voter lists would be updated before the next election.