Barrister Owaisi Speaks Out on Sambhal Mosque, Delhi Elections

Sambhal: AIMIM President and MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi addressed the media on key issues, including constructing a police outpost near a mosque in Sambhal and the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Owaisi raised concerns over the establishment of a police outpost directly in front of a mosque in Sambhal, highlighting its potential impact on communal harmony and the sentiments of the local Muslim community. He urged authorities to reconsider the decision and ensure that it does not lead to unnecessary tension in the area.

Turning his attention to the Delhi Assembly elections, Owaisi shared his party’s stance and strategy, emphasizing the importance of addressing issues such as education, healthcare, and communal unity. He urged voters to prioritize leaders who focus on inclusive development and the welfare of all communities.

The AIMIM chief reiterated his commitment to voicing concerns of marginalized groups and protecting their constitutional rights in every part of the country.