Bengal Expired Saline Death Case: Calcutta HC to Hear PILs on January 16

Kolkata: The tragic death of a pregnant woman at Medinipur Medical College and Hospital in West Midnapore district, allegedly due to expired Ringer’s Lactated (RL) saline, has prompted two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) at the Calcutta High Court.

This alarming incident has raised serious concerns about healthcare safety in West Bengal.

The two PILs, filed at the division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya, have been admitted and are scheduled for their first hearing on January 16, 2025.

Details of the PILs Filed

One of the PILs was filed by senior advocate Phiroze Edulji, highlighting that the same pharmaceutical company responsible for supplying the expired saline had been blacklisted in Karnataka following similar incidents. According to Edulji’s petition, this negligence underscores the urgent need for judicial intervention to prevent further tragedies.

The Incident: A Grim Reminder

Last week, five pregnant women were admitted to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital after allegedly being administered expired RL saline. Tragically, one of the women, Mamoni Ruidas (25), succumbed to complications on Friday. The other four patients, whose conditions deteriorated sharply, were later shifted to the state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College and Hospital in South Kolkata.

This horrifying case has brought Paschal Bang Pharmaceutical Limited under scrutiny. The pharmaceutical company, already banned in Karnataka, was allegedly responsible for supplying the expired saline used in this case. Following this revelation, the West Bengal government has also banned the company.

Government and Health Department Response

In the wake of the incident, the state health department constituted a 13-member inquiry committee to investigate how expired saline was administered to patients. The committee is expected to submit its report on January 15, which will be presented to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the same day.

Broader Implications and Healthcare Concerns

This case has reignited discussions about systemic issues in West Bengal’s healthcare sector. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, raising concerns about the quality of medical supplies and administrative oversight in state-run hospitals.

In a recent scandal at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, former principal Sandip Ghosh faced allegations of encouraging the use of expired and substandard drugs for personal financial gain. These recurring cases underscore the urgent need for stricter regulations and accountability in the healthcare system.

Public Outrage and Calls for Justice

The death of Mamoni Ruidas and the suffering of other affected patients have sparked widespread public outrage. Healthcare activists, legal experts, and citizens are calling for swift and decisive action against those responsible for this gross negligence.

Calcutta High Court to Address the Crisis

The upcoming hearing on January 16 is expected to shed light on the accountability of both the pharmaceutical company and the state’s healthcare administration. The outcome of these PILs could pave the way for stronger legal frameworks to ensure patient safety and prevent such incidents in the future.