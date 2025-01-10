Bengal Fake Passport Racket: Role of Verification Officers Under Investigation

Kolkata: The investigation into West Bengal’s fake passport racket has cast a spotlight on the role of verification officers at Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) and police stations.

These officials are under scrutiny for their alleged involvement in facilitating fake passports for illegal infiltrators from neighboring Bangladesh.

Verification Officers Under Scanner

The investigation revealed the involvement of five “verification and granting” officers attached to PSKs in Kolkata and five “verification officers” linked to police stations under various divisions of Kolkata Police. These officers allegedly played key roles in bypassing verification processes to issue fake Indian passports.

Since December 15, authorities have arrested nine individuals, including Abdul Hai, a retired sub-inspector of Kolkata Police. Hai, during his service, primarily handled police verifications for passport applications. His interrogation provided investigators with leads about other officers involved in the racket.

Investigation Details

Authorities have identified 52 passports verified by Abdul Hai. Investigators are currently scrutinizing these cases to determine the ratio of genuine to fake passports. Evidence suggests Hai acted as a key intermediary between fake passport rackets and certain police stations.

Additionally, both West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police have initiated internal investigations to address lapses in verification processes. Officials suspect that certain officers neglected physical residence checks for applicants, directly contributing to the proliferation of fake passports.

Modus Operandi of the Racket

The fake passport racket follows a systematic approach:

Entry of Infiltrators: Illegal infiltrators cross the Bangladesh-India border and contact local agents willing to facilitate their entry into Indian systems for a hefty fee. Provision of Fake Ration Cards: Agents first arrange fake ration cards, laying the foundation for acquiring other identity documents. Creation of Additional ID Documents: Using these fake ration cards, infiltrators obtain other critical IDs like EPIC (Voter ID), PAN, and Aadhaar cards. Issuance of Fake Passports: The final step involves applying for Indian passports using the fabricated ID documents.

The operation thrives in villages close to the India-Bangladesh border, where infiltrators are provided safe shelters before beginning the documentation process.

Key Arrests and Legal Developments

Abdul Hai’s arrest has been pivotal in uncovering the racket. Investigators have also apprehended several agents involved in the scheme. A Kolkata court recently directed authorities to investigate officers responsible for the verification processes.

Impact on Security and Border Management

This racket raises serious concerns about national security and the integrity of India’s border management. Fake passports issued to infiltrators not only compromise security but also tarnish the credibility of Indian identity systems.

Measures to Curb the Racket

Authorities have identified the need for stricter verification protocols at both PSKs and police stations. Recommendations include: