Bengal Tigers, Hyderabad Toofans Gear Up for Strong Start in Men’s HIL 2026

New Delhi: As the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) approaches the 2026 season, the previous finalists, Shrachi Bengal Tigers and Hyderabad Toofans, are getting ready to begin their campaigns confidently, each featuring a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent. Shrachi Bengal Tigers, the reigning champions, start the new season with most of their core team intact from the previous year. Jugraj Singh, who scored a hat-trick in last season’s final, will lead the team this season, guided by German Head Coach Valentin Altenburg.

The team will start their HIL 2025-26 campaign on January 4 against Soorma Hockey Club in Chennai. Veteran goalkeeper James Carr will be their primary defender, with Vivek Lakra serving as his backup. Gauthier Boccard, an Olympic gold medallist in 2020 and a silver medallist in 2016 with Belgium, will lead the defensive unit. He will be supported by Jugraj Singh, who was also the top scorer in last season’s Men’s HIL. Additionally, Enrique Gonzalez De Castejon, Tommy Willems, and Parmod will be relied upon to keep the Shrachi Bengal Tigers solid defensively.

The German duo of Tom Grambusch and Christopher Rühr, both two-time Olympic medallists, will lead the midfield, supported by players such as Sean Findlay, Jaskaran Singh, Affan Yousuf, Pradhan Poovanna Chandura, Atul Deep, and Pardeep Singh Sandhu. Last season’s Player of the Tournament, Sukhjeet Singh, will lead the team’s attack, supported by Ajinkya Jadhav, Gursewak Singh, and Abhishek. The Shrachi Bengal Tigers’ forward line also features 14-year-old prodigy Ketan Kushwaha, the tournament’s youngest player ever.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Toofans aim to improve on their previous campaign. As last season’s runners-up, they start the new season on January 3rd against the Tamil Nadu Dragons in Chennai. Led by head coach Pasha Gademan, the team features a young goalkeeping squad including Jean Paul Danneberg and Bikramjit Singh, the latter having been named the Goalkeeper of the Tournament in the last men’s edition of HIL. Olympic gold medallist from 2020, Belgium defender Arthur De Sloover, will serve as their defensive pillar, supported by players such as Amandeep Lakra, Devindar Sunil Walmiki, and young talents such as Sundram Singh Rajawat and Mukul Sharma.

Central to the midfield, Nilakanta Sharma brings extensive experience, complemented by Olympic bronze medallist Zachary Wallace. Nic Woods and Michel Struthoff contribute a blend of experience and energy, with additional support from Rajinder Singh, Sumit, and Rahim Aakib Sayyed. With seasoned players like Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Jacob Anderson and New Zealand’s Tim Brand leading the forward line, Hyderabad Toofans possess ample experience upfront. Shilanand Lakra will add energy to the attack, along with Arshdeep Singh, who was named the Upcoming Player of the Tournament last season and scored four goals at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025.

Shrachi Bengal Tigers Squad: Vivek Lakra, James Carr (New Zealand), Tommy Willems (Belgium), Gauthier Boccard (Belgium), Parmod, Enrique Gonzalez De Castejon, Jugraj Singh (Captain), Christopher Ruhr (Germany), Tom Grambusch (Germany), Sean Findlay (New Zealand), Jaskaran Singh, Affan Yousuf, Pradhan Poovanna Chandura, Atul Deep, Pardeep Singh Sandhu, Ajinkya Jadhav, Ketan Kushwaha, Gursewak Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek.

Hyderabad Toofans Squad: Jean Paul Danneberg (Germany), Bikramjit Singh, Mukul Sharma, Amandeep Lakra, Devindar Sunil Walmiki, Arthur De Sloover (Belgium), Sundram Singh Rajawat, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Zachary Wallace (Great Britain), Rajinder Singh, Michel Struthoff (Germany), Nic Woods (New Zealand), Rahim Aakib Sayyed, Tim Brand (New Zealand), Shilanand Lakra, Irengbam Rohit Singh, Talwinder Singh, Jacob Anderson (New Zealand), Arshdeep Singh.