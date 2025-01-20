Bengaluru’s Metro and Bus Fare Hike Triggers Concerns in Hyderabad: Is Telangana Next? Here’s What We Know!

Hyderabad: Following a 15% hike in bus fares by the Karnataka government, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has proposed a sharp 43% increase in Metro fares, citing rising operational costs. The move has sparked concerns among Hyderabad commuters about possible fare hikes in their city.

Why is BMRCL Increasing Fares?

BMRCL officials pointed out that Metro fares have not been revised since operations began. With rising operational expenses, including station and train maintenance, providing dedicated coaches for women, and offering special services for senior citizens, the fare increase has been deemed necessary.

The proposed fare revision is based on recommendations by the fare fixation committee. However, the decision has faced backlash from commuters, who are already burdened by increased transportation costs.

Also Read: Telangana: Congress to Issue 40 Lakh Ration Cards, Including Pending Applications, Details Inside

What Does This Mean for Hyderabad?

The Telangana government has implemented a free bus travel scheme for women in the State, similar to Karnataka. However, commuters fear this could lead to an eventual hike in bus fares to offset operational costs.

Concerns also loom over Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) following Bengaluru’s proposal. HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy recently highlighted that the Metro concessionaire, L&T, is grappling with massive financial losses, amounting to Rs. 1,300 crores annually and a cumulative loss of Rs. 6,000 crores over the years.

Speaking during an event in November, Reddy attributed these losses to a heavy debt burden caused by high-interest bank loans.

Impact on Commuters

With transportation costs increasing in neighboring Karnataka, Hyderabad residents are worried about a ripple effect. Any fare hike in Metro or bus services could significantly impact daily commuters, particularly those relying on public transport for work and education.

While no formal announcement has been made yet, the apprehensions underline the challenges of balancing affordable public transportation with financial sustainability.